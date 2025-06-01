Yankees Lose Veteran Slugger After Major Contract Decision

The New York Yankees have been leading the pack in the American League East for the majority of the 2025 campaign to this point, but no lead is ever safe in the MLB when it comes to the standings, especially when there are still over 100 games left in the season. With that in mind, the team was dealt an under-the-radar blow on Sunday afternoon when veteran slugger Dominic Smith made a big decision on his contract with the team.

After spending the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds, Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees over the offseason. After he didn’t make the team’s Opening Day roster, Smith opted out of his deal, only to sign a new minor-league deal with New York a week later. However, he’s back on the open market once again after the latest move between him and the Yankees.

Dominic Smith Opts Out of Contract with Yankees

Veteran 1B/OF Dom Smith is exercising his out clause with the New York Yankees, a source tells ESPN. Smith has been at AAA and had a big May, hitting .317/.389/.622 with seven home runs. He is now a free agent. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2025

Smith was initially selected as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft by the New York Mets, but he has never managed to realize his full potential in the majors. The Mets gave Smith several chances to figure things out, but they ended up moving on from him after the 2022 season. His best campaign came in 2020, when he posted a .316 batting average with 10 home runs and 42 runs batted in, earning him a 13th place finish in the National League MVP race.

Since then, Smith has spent time with the Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox, and Reds before finding his way to the Yankees. Smith put together a strong body of work during spring training with New York, but they ultimately didn’t have a roster spot available for him, which led to his aforementioned opt out.

Smith latched back on with the Yankees, suiting up for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Triple-A. In 45 games, Smith hit .255 with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in, but the Yankees still didn’t have a spot for him in the majors. With another opt out in his deal approaching, Smith opted to test the waters of free agency and see if he could land in the majors with another team.

Dominic Smith Hoping to Find New Home After Yankees Decision

While Smith doesn’t exactly have a track record of success in the majors, he’s a veteran who has proven he can hold his own when called upon in the past, which could appeal to teams needing help at first base or either of the corner outfield spots, which is where Smith can play in the field. With the path to the big leagues looking quite crowded in New York, Smith likely has a better shot at contributing with another squad.

After swinging a hot bat in May, Smith is hitting the open market at the perfect time, and there are several teams that could be interested in beefing up their lineup by bringing him to town. There’s no doubt this is a bit of risk for Smith, but this is likely his best shot at getting back to the majors this season, and it will be worth keeping tabs on him to see where he lands next.