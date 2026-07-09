New York Yankees Draw Strong Case To Acquire Star-Studded Catchers

Considering the New York Yankees‘ dilemma behind the plate, the need for a catcher hasn’t been kept quiet.

Two trade candidates have been rumored as potential fits for the ballclub.

Now, the rumors are coming with even more substance.

Insider Makes Case for Yankees To Acquire Star Catchers

Jeff Passan of ESPN released his take on New York’s situation ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

As expected, he emphasized the importance of upgrading at catcher. Enter Ryan Jeffers and Hunter Goodman.

This pair has been circulating in rumors around the organization for several weeks now, and they’re only growing more intense.

Passan made a case for acquiring Jeffers and Goodman, writing, “… between the much-needed right-handed balance and his production, he suits the Yankees perfectly.”

As for Goodman, Passan noted, “He doesn’t walk much and strikes out plenty, the latter already an issue for New York. But for a Yankees team with a real shot at winning the AL this year, letting perfect be the enemy of good is dangerous, and if they can get Goodman, they should.”

Jeffers Should Be Their Top Priority

With a slash line of .295/.408/.541 and a .949 OPS, this is the kind of upgrade the Yankees need from a catcher on offense.

Austin Wells, 26, has not been living up to expectations this season.

In fact, he’s disappointing slash line reflects .148/.243/.225 with a .468 OPS through 62 games.

Jeffers, 29, is looking like the potential solution to the Yankees’ persistent issues.

However, it’s worth remembering that he has been out on the IL since May with a left hamate bone fracture.

His latest injury report states, “Progressing well on rehab assignment, but is likely to remain there until at least the weekend.”

He appears to be on track health-wise, so this shouldn’t be a major cause for concern at this time.

Goodman Is a Close Second

Goodman only has four years of experience in the Major Leagues, as opposed to Jeffers’ seven.

He was selected 109th overall by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Each season has been spent with the Rockies.

Now in his fourth campaign with the ballclub, he is slashing .250/.318/.543 with a .861 OPS and 27 home runs through 86 games. This has been his most productive season yet.

If Jeffers is not a viable option for the Yankees, targeting Goodman would be in their best interest.

Bottom line, Wells is not offering enough production, and New York needs a boost sooner rather than later.

Where the Yankees Stand Right Now

Back on a two-game losing skid, New York is surrounded by red flags.

They’re in the midst of their four-game series against AL East division leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite pulling off a 5-1 victory during the first clash on Monday, the Yankees have since fallen behind.

On Tuesday, they were handed a 6-4 loss, followed by a 3-0 loss on Wednesday.

The organizations will face off one more time on Thursday, July 9, at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Following this series, New York will head to Nationals Park to take on the Washington Nationals for three games.

At the time of this writing, the Yankees are 50-42 overall, placing them second in the AL East.