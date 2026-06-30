New York Yankees Have Hidden Answer in Underrated Rockies Catcher

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a hideous slump, and they’re in dire need of a boost.

This is particularly true behind the plate.

Considering their lack of production, the organization is likely going to seek help in the catching department.

Yankees Should Target Colorado Rockies’ Catcher

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently offered insight into where New York stands ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

As he noted, the Yankees would benefit from help behind the plate.

Rockies’ 26-year-old catcher Hunter Goodman could be their missing piece.

But as Feinsand mentioned, New York general manager Brian Cashman is not one to bring in new catchers while the season is in full swing because of “potential disruption to the pitching staff.”

So far in Goodman’s 2026 campaign, he is slashing .245/.309/.546 with a .855 OPS and 26 home runs through 79 games.

This marks his fourth season in Major League Baseball, each spent with Colorado.

Goodman brings game-changing power to the mix, and he’s equally as impressive on defense. This is the type of balance that would benefit any ballclub.

The Yankees do have 26-year-old Austin Wells on board, but he’s only slashing .155/.255/.238 with a dim .493 OPS and just four homers through 56 games.

Wells’ performance has significantly dropped this season.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he owned a slash line of .219/.275/.436 with a .711 OPS and a career-high of 21 home runs through 126 games.

At this point in the season, he hasn’t shown any true signs of turning things around.

Of course, New York’s woes aren’t limited to their catching position, but this remains a key area that must be addressed.

Goodman could seamlessly fit the bill, but only if Cashman is willing to make a splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Yankees’ Troubles Continue

Looking at New York’s position in the standings right now, it’s clear they’ve taken a hit.

Now on a five-game losing skid, loyal fans are awaiting a turning point for their beloved franchise.

On Monday night, the Yankees faced a 7-3 loss in their opener against the Detroit Tigers.

The only highlight of the clash was when Amed Rosario smacked a homer on a line drive to left-center field, ultimately allowing Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones to score.

In the blink of an eye, New York posted itself on the board, but they were unable to climb any further.

The Yankees are currently 48-36 overall this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays (48-33) have officially knocked them down from the top of the American League East standings.

Below New York are the Toronto Blue Jays (40-45), the Baltimore Orioles (49-47) and the Boston Red Sox (37-46).

The Yankees have two more matchups to go against the Tigers before wrapping up their homestand.

Key players remain out of commission, and during their latest clash, Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked off the field early and underwent concussion protocol.

Injuries aside, New York is struggling to complete plays and reel in runs.

They’re not the only franchise navigating a rough patch right now, but considering how dominant they were earlier, frustration surrounds the ballclub.