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3-Year New York Yankees Player Released By Detroit Tigers

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Scott Effross #59 of the New York Yankees celebrates the win over the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the third (and final) game of their series with the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won (on Saturday) by a score of 5-4.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

3-Year Yankees Player Released By Detroit Tigers

GettyScott Effross #57 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City

During their series with the Braves, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had been released by the Detroit Tigers.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Scott Effross.”

Effross did not appear in a game for the Tigers.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Effross

GettyScott Effross #59 and Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees celebrate the win over the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Effross was picked in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Indiana.

He spent part of two seasons with the Chicago Cubs at the start of his career.

The 32-year-old then pitched part of three seasons for the Yankees.

@DatabaseHit had written (on January 5): “The Detroit Tigers signed Scott Effross to a minor league deal back in December. Effross hasn’t pitched a full season since 2022. TJ in 2023 and a back surgery during rehab limited him to just 14 IP in 2024-2025. Marginal add with potential for more.”

GettyScott Effross #59 of the New York Yankees celebrates after beating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over 88 career games, Effross has gone 3-5 with a 3.59 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Yankees Right Now

GettySpencer Jones #78, George Lombard Jr. #96, Trent Grisham #12, and Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees take the field during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Tigers Right Now

GettyTy Madden #36 shakes hands with Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers after they beat the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 57-60 record in 117 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year New York Yankees Player Released By Detroit Tigers

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