3-Year New York Yankees Player Released By Detroit Tigers

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the third (and final) game of their series with the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won (on Saturday) by a score of 5-4.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

3-Year Yankees Player Released By Detroit Tigers

During their series with the Braves, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had been released by the Detroit Tigers.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Scott Effross.”

Effross did not appear in a game for the Tigers.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Effross

Effross was picked in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Indiana.

He spent part of two seasons with the Chicago Cubs at the start of his career.

The 32-year-old then pitched part of three seasons for the Yankees.

@DatabaseHit had written (on January 5): “The Detroit Tigers signed Scott Effross to a minor league deal back in December. Effross hasn’t pitched a full season since 2022. TJ in 2023 and a back surgery during rehab limited him to just 14 IP in 2024-2025. Marginal add with potential for more.”

Over 88 career games, Effross has gone 3-5 with a 3.59 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 57-60 record in 117 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.