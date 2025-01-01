New York Yankees Linked to Recent All-Star Game MVP

The New York Yankees traded Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds earlier in December for Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson. Cruz has excellent stuff and will add a swing-and-miss element to a Yankees bullpen that could use it. Jackson, however, might not be guaranteed much at the big league level in New York.

The Yankees could be in the mix for a backup catcher. They could give the position to someone internal, but with options on the free agency market who shouldn’t be too expensive, the Yankees could go that route.

John Sparaco of Sports Illustrated looked at backup options for the Yankees, including 2023 All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz in his list.

“Díaz, one season removed from an All-Star appearance with the Colorado Rockies, slashed .267/.316/.409 with 14 home runs and 72 RBI in 141 games. He memorably hit the game-winning home run for the National League in the 2023 All-Star Game and was named the MVP of the game.

How Much Could Diaz Get?

The New York Yankees have money to spend, as they’ve shown every offseason, but spending a lot on a backup catcher would be tough to justify.

Diaz, despite some of the success he’s found, shouldn’t be looking at an expensive deal, which should help the Yankees if they want him.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted he’d land a one-year, $3 million deal.

“Catcher Elias Díaz is not far removed from winning 2023 All-Star Game MVP honors when he hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles closer Félix Bautista. He finished the 2023 season hitting .267/.316/.409 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 72 RBI in 141 games, and while his production dipped after the break, he was still one of the more productive players on the Colorado Rockies roster.

“In a market where Kyle Higashioka (2/$13.5 million), Travis d’Arnaud (2/$12 million) and Carson Kelly (2/$11.5 million) have each secured multi-year deals, while Danny Jansen (1/$8.5 million) and Gary Sanchez (1/$8.5 million) also netted decent paydays, Díaz has a chance to be a steal,” Reuter wrote on December 24.

Do the Yankees Need Diaz?

The New York Yankees have Jackson and others in the organization who could catch when needed. However, things could get worrisome if Austin Wells were to deal with an injury.

As currently constructed, another offensive player would be a better fit. The Yankees need a backup catcher like Elias, too, but not at the expense of finding a third or second baseman.

The Yankees payroll is already expensive, but adding $3 million if Elias were to land that wouldn’t be too bad.

It’s an area they should look to improve, but only after the other moves are made.