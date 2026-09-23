New York Yankees Triple-A Player Quietly Stole 60 Bases This Year

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They played two games on Tuesday.

After winning by a score of 2-0 in the first game, the Yankees lost Tuesday night’s game 6-1.

New York Yankees Triple-A Player Quietly Stole 60 Bases

With the Triple-A regular season over, it’s worth noting that Duke Ellis had a big year for the SWB RailRiders.

The 28-year-old stole 60 bases (which ranked second in all of Triple-A).

@NYY_Prospects wrote on September 19: “RailRiders walk it off on a wild pitch in the 10th, 6-5. Duke Ellis had 3 hits and his 60th stolen base. Great work from the bullpen, including 5 Ks combined by Justin Topa and Chris Kean. Who got the win? Position player pitcher Edinson Duran, of course.”

Ellis has not appeared in an MLB game since the 2024 season.

That year, he played in 11 games for the Chicago White Sox (and Yankees).

It will be interesting to see if Ellis gets another chance with the Yankees (or another MLB team) for the 2027 season.

Here’s what people have said this year:

Conor Foley (on August 22): “Duke Ellis is 45 for 51 in stolen base attempts this year. He’s played in 85 games.”

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 6): “#1 🌟 Duke Ellis sets a new franchise record as the career-leader in steals with 83!”

@ljr_baseball (on May 8): “Duke Ellis is such a hilarious player. Ultimate baserunner”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-67 record in 157 games.

Following two more games with the Rays, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Baltimore Orioles for their final series of the regular season.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Yankees have clinched a higher seed than the Red Sox, which means they will host Boston in the three-game Wild Card series in the likely event that the two teams meet in the postseason next Tuesday through Thursday”