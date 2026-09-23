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New York Yankees Triple-A Player Quietly Stole 60 Bases This Year

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CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 05: Duke Ellis #27 of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They played two games on Tuesday.

After winning by a score of 2-0 in the first game, the Yankees lost Tuesday night’s game 6-1.

New York Yankees Triple-A Player Quietly Stole 60 Bases

GettyDuke Ellis #70 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

With the Triple-A regular season over, it’s worth noting that Duke Ellis had a big year for the SWB RailRiders.

The 28-year-old stole 60 bases (which ranked second in all of Triple-A).

@NYY_Prospects wrote on September 19: “RailRiders walk it off on a wild pitch in the 10th, 6-5. Duke Ellis had 3 hits and his 60th stolen base. Great work from the bullpen, including 5 Ks combined by Justin Topa and Chris Kean. Who got the win? Position player pitcher Edinson Duran, of course.”

Ellis has not appeared in an MLB game since the 2024 season.

That year, he played in 11 games for the Chicago White Sox (and Yankees).

It will be interesting to see if Ellis gets another chance with the Yankees (or another MLB team) for the 2027 season.

GettyDuke Ellis #70 of the New York Yankees reacts after stealing second base during the ninth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people have said this year:

Conor Foley (on August 22): “Duke Ellis is 45 for 51 in stolen base attempts this year. He’s played in 85 games.”

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 6): “#1 🌟 Duke Ellis sets a new franchise record as the career-leader in steals with 83!”

@ljr_baseball (on May 8): “Duke Ellis is such a hilarious player. Ultimate baserunner”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCarlos Rodón #55, Ben Rice #22, Aaron Judge #99 celebrate with the team after game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0.

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-67 record in 157 games.

Following two more games with the Rays, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Baltimore Orioles for their final series of the regular season.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Yankees have clinched a higher seed than the Red Sox, which means they will host Boston in the three-game Wild Card series in the likely event that the two teams meet in the postseason next Tuesday through Thursday”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Triple-A Player Quietly Stole 60 Bases This Year

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