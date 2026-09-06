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28-Year-Old Former MLB Player Still Playing For Yankees Minor League Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 08: Duke Ellis #70 of the New York Yankees reacts after stealing second base during the ninth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They will look to build off their 5-1 victory on Saturday (and win the series).

Former MLB Player Still Playing For Yankees AAA Team

GettyDuke Ellis #70 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former MLB player is currently playing for the SWB RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees).

Duke Ellis is currently batting .249 with four home runs, 21 RBIs, 52 runs and 49 stolen bases in 90 games.

Looking At Ellis

GettyDuke Ellis #70 of the New York Yankees makes a catch on a fly ball from Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Ellis was picked in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Padres.

He appeared in 11 MLB games for the Chicago White Sox (and Yankees) during the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old is batting .200 with one hit, one run and five stolen bases in that span.

Social Media On Ellis

GettyDuke Ellis #27 of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people have been saying about Ellis this year:

@NYY_Prospects (August 4): “Duke Ellis stole two bags today and is up to 40 on the season. In his last four complete minor league seasons, he has stolen 57, 57, 40, and 40 bags.”

SWB RailRiders (August 6): “#1 🌟 Duke Ellis sets a new franchise record as the career-leader in steals with 83!”

Conor Foley (August 22): “Duke Ellis is 45 for 51 in stolen base attempts this year. He’s played in 85 games.”

GettyDuke Ellis #27 of the Chicago White Sox dives for a ball in centerfield in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Based on his speed, it will be interesting to see if Ellis gets a chance with an MLB team next season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo home run during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

Following Sunday’s game, they will get the day off on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Yankees will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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28-Year-Old Former MLB Player Still Playing For Yankees Minor League Team

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