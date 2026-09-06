28-Year-Old Former MLB Player Still Playing For Yankees Minor League Team

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They will look to build off their 5-1 victory on Saturday (and win the series).

Former MLB Player Still Playing For Yankees AAA Team

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former MLB player is currently playing for the SWB RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees).

Duke Ellis is currently batting .249 with four home runs, 21 RBIs, 52 runs and 49 stolen bases in 90 games.

Looking At Ellis

Ellis was picked in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Padres.

He appeared in 11 MLB games for the Chicago White Sox (and Yankees) during the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old is batting .200 with one hit, one run and five stolen bases in that span.

Social Media On Ellis

Here’s what people have been saying about Ellis this year:

@NYY_Prospects (August 4): “Duke Ellis stole two bags today and is up to 40 on the season. In his last four complete minor league seasons, he has stolen 57, 57, 40, and 40 bags.”

SWB RailRiders (August 6): “#1 🌟 Duke Ellis sets a new franchise record as the career-leader in steals with 83!”

Conor Foley (August 22): “Duke Ellis is 45 for 51 in stolen base attempts this year. He’s played in 85 games.”

Based on his speed, it will be interesting to see if Ellis gets a chance with an MLB team next season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

Following Sunday’s game, they will get the day off on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Yankees will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.