New York Yankees Expected To Lose 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are off for the final day of All-Star break.

They will resume play on Friday evening when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

New York Yankees Expected To Lose 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported the news that Jonathan Ornelas will likely opt out of his deal with the Yankees.

Romero wrote: “Infielder Jonathan Ornelas has an opt out of his contract with the Yankees, per sources. He will opt out this week making him a free agent. Ornelas is slashing .299/.362/.480 with 13 doubles, 9 HR, and 39 RBI at Triple-A Scranton.”

Ornelas has not appeared in a game for the Yankees.

He had signed a Minor League deal with the franchise over the offseason.