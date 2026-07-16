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New York Yankees Expected To Lose 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Jonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are off for the final day of All-Star break.

They will resume play on Friday evening when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

New York Yankees Expected To Lose 3-Year MLB Player

GettyJonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported the news that Jonathan Ornelas will likely opt out of his deal with the Yankees.

Romero wrote: “Infielder Jonathan Ornelas has an opt out of his contract with the Yankees, per sources. He will opt out this week making him a free agent. Ornelas is slashing .299/.362/.480 with 13 doubles, 9 HR, and 39 RBI at Triple-A Scranton.”

Ornelas has not appeared in a game for the Yankees.

He had signed a Minor League deal with the franchise over the offseason.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Expected To Lose 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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