New York Yankees Expected To Lose Intriguing Pitcher From Organization

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played their final game before the All-Star break.

They beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3.

After a tough stretch for several weeks, the Yankees are heading into the break on a four-game winning streak.

Yankees Expected To Lose Intriguing Pitcher

Bradley Hanner has been having a very productive season in Triple-A for the SWB RailRiders.

That said, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported (on Monday) that Hanner is expected to opt out of his contract.

Kuty wrote: “Reliever Bradley Hanner, who has put up strong numbers at Triple A for the Yankees, intends to use his opt out Wednesday, a source says. In 32 appearances (40 2/3 innings), he’s had a 1.99 ERA and 11.1 K/9 with a .208 batting average against.”

Hanner (who is 27) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He was picked in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

In addition to the Twins and Yankees, Hanner has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians‘ organization.

Social Media Reacts To Hanner News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@davidrifkin: “Better idea: send Doval down and give Hanner a shot. Can’t be worse”

@grinchmeritt: “I mean, how do you not give this guy a shot over Bird or Doval at this point”

@XFactor3kze: “He should be called up before that happens. Send out Bird”

@amper0627: “Any chance yanks call him up or is he definitely leaving the org?”

@BurnieW51: “That’s crazy they didn’t even give him a look when he has that opt out.”

@RandyinPO: “Give him a shot. Replace Bird”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will resume action on Friday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.