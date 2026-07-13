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New York Yankees Expected To Lose Intriguing Pitcher From Organization

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played their final game before the All-Star break.

They beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3.

After a tough stretch for several weeks, the Yankees are heading into the break on a four-game winning streak.

Yankees Expected To Lose Intriguing Pitcher

GettyBradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Bradley Hanner has been having a very productive season in Triple-A for the SWB RailRiders.

That said, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported (on Monday) that Hanner is expected to opt out of his contract.

Kuty wrote: “Reliever Bradley Hanner, who has put up strong numbers at Triple A for the Yankees, intends to use his opt out Wednesday, a source says. In 32 appearances (40 2/3 innings), he’s had a 1.99 ERA and 11.1 K/9 with a .208 batting average against.”

Hanner (who is 27) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He was picked in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

In addition to the Twins and Yankees, Hanner has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians‘ organization.

Social Media Reacts To Hanner News

GettyBradley Hanner #90 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during Cleveland Guardians photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 20, 2025 in Goodyear, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@davidrifkin: “Better idea: send Doval down and give Hanner a shot. Can’t be worse”

@grinchmeritt: “I mean, how do you not give this guy a shot over Bird or Doval at this point”

@XFactor3kze: “He should be called up before that happens. Send out Bird”

GettyBradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

@amper0627: “Any chance yanks call him up or is he definitely leaving the org?”

@BurnieW51: “That’s crazy they didn’t even give him a look when he has that opt out.”

@RandyinPO: “Give him a shot. Replace Bird”

Yankees Right Now

GettyNasim Nuñez #26 of the Washington Nationals slides to reach second base against José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will resume action on Friday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Expected To Lose Intriguing Pitcher From Organization

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