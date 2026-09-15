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Failed New York Yankees Player Thriving With Current MLB Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Randal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They most recently won by a score of 8-3 on Monday.

Failed Yankees Player Thriving

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on September 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player is doing well with the Chicago White Sox.

Randal Grichuk has had a very solid year since being let go by New York.

He has been especially good as of late.

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox bats during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

With the White Sox, Grichuk is batting .303 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs in 90 games.

For reference, he batted .194 with no home runs and two RBIs in 16 games for the Yankees.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on May 1: “Today, OF Randal Grichuk elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.”

Social Media Buzzing

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates on second base after hitting a double against the New York Yankees as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning at Rate Field on July 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people have been saying:

Sam Phalen: “Randal Grichuk is now 10-for-18 (.556) with an OPS of 1.579 in his last 7 games. He needs to be in the lineup every single day for the #WhiteSox.”

Jon Morosi: “Randal Grichuk helped the @WhiteSox win another game last night, which prompted me to look back at the 2009 @MLB Draft. In the process, I noticed that Zack Wheeler — not Stephen Strasburg — leads pitchers from that 1st round in career @baseball_ref WAR. Credit to the Giants for drafting Wheeler No. 6 overall that year — and to the Mets for acquiring him in exchange for a future Hall of Famer (Carlos Beltrán) on an expiring contract. And yes, Grichuk ranks 2nd only to Mike Trout among 1st rounders that year in HRs and games played.”

Bobby Kay: “I’m putting Grichuk in the lineup every day from here on out. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. Hes a veteran. He’s clutch.”

@xAstaWKx: “Yea it might be time to replace Braden with Grichuk for the final stretch”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Failed New York Yankees Player Thriving With Current MLB Team

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