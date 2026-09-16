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MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Roster Announcement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees relieves Clarke Schmidt #36 in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced a roster update.

Yankees PR Dept. wrote: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Fans React To Yankees Roster Announcement

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@LombardIsKing_: “CLARKE BACK SUPER BULLPEN ON THE WAY PEOPLE”

@acosta__nick:Clarke Schmidt season here we GOOO!”

@brian_brennan42: “Clarke season baby”

@Spirit29: “This means our baby goat is back 🥹🥹🥹”

@varun_r25: “Welcome back Clarke”

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees reacts after loading the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@misssladygirl: “I never wanna see Bradley Hanner again”

@echoisthename: “I never want to see Hanner in pinstripes again”

GettyBradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@bronxMix: “My Guy is back. Good luck & health, Clarkie.”

@TnT_Joey13: “CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY”

@Colttoonnnn: “Boys starting to get back healthy just in time 😉”

@90_JoshB: “Yankees have the pitching to do it”

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Spencer Jones #78 and Heliot Ramos #34 after the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Yankees defeated the Twins 8-1.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 46-31 in 77 games on the road).

After Wednesday’s game, the Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees will then visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Roster Announcement

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