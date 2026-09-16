MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Roster Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced a roster update.

Yankees PR Dept. wrote: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Fans React To Yankees Roster Announcement

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@LombardIsKing_: “CLARKE BACK SUPER BULLPEN ON THE WAY PEOPLE”

@acosta__nick: “Clarke Schmidt season here we GOOO!”

@brian_brennan42: “Clarke season baby”

@Spirit29: “This means our baby goat is back 🥹🥹🥹”

@varun_r25: “Welcome back Clarke”

@misssladygirl: “I never wanna see Bradley Hanner again”

@echoisthename: “I never want to see Hanner in pinstripes again”

@bronxMix: “My Guy is back. Good luck & health, Clarkie.”

@TnT_Joey13: “CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY”

@Colttoonnnn: “Boys starting to get back healthy just in time 😉”

@90_JoshB: “Yankees have the pitching to do it”

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 46-31 in 77 games on the road).

After Wednesday’s game, the Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

The Yankees will then visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.