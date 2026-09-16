MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Roster Announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees relieves Clarke Schmidt #36 in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 8-1 on Tuesday night. New York Yankees @Yankees · Follow Winnesota. #RepBX […]
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