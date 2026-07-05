New York Yankees Fans Upset With Anthony Volpe Decision Ahead Of Twins Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Minnesota Twins (in the Bronx).

They are coming off an 11-4 loss on Saturday (but the series is tied up at 1-1).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 5th) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Sunday’s Lineup

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/5 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann RF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B R. Weathers SP”

Volpe remains starting at shortstop (and hitting 5th).

The 25-year-old comes into the day batting .246 with 31 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 39 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

During his rookie season, Volpe won a Gold Glove Award.

New York Yankees Fans Upset With Volpe Decision

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

@davidrifkin: “Your #5 hitter has a .333 slugging, it literally feels like they are trolling us at this point.”

@eli130510: “Why is HE playing shortstop?”

@OlivNightMLB: “Volpe basically batting in heaven why is he so high up”

@BiggSmooth22: “How Volpe is in the lineup today against a RHP is mind boggling …. I’ll take Cabby at Short and McMahon at 3B. Volpe is a strikeout and an E6 waiting to happen”

@_nickswaggerr: “Why are Volpe and Wells still playing baseball?”

@ProfYankees: “The Golden Boy 5th, because of course. They’re just trolling us at this point.”

@skyeluque: “This team is a joke. Why is Volpe playing SS??? It is insane that they sent down Jones and are playing Max Schuemann in the outfield.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “WHY IS VOLPE AT SHORTSTOP AND/OR BATTING FIFTH? I ALSO SEE AUSTIN WELLS PLAYING ANYWHERE IN THE LINEUP HOW?”

@MoreYankeeBlues: “Not only is he “he” playing but “he” is hitting 5th 😂😂”