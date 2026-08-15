Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Fans Sound Off On Jazz Chisholm Jr. During Blue Jays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They lost by a score of 4-1.

The Yankees will now look to avoid getting swept on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm’s struggles continued, as he finished with one strikeout and no hits.

New York Yankees Fans Sound Off On Jazz Chisholm Jr.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a single in the second inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Randy Wilkins: “These aren’t even competitive at bats from Jazz anymore. A complete disaster of a season so far.”

@eyyankees: “I never want to see Jazz Chisholm Jr wear the pinstripes ever again.”

@RobBballHistory: “I’m done with this team until if or when Judge comes back just to see him play…. This organization is a joke….. Heliot Ramos will continue to play…. Jazz will continue to play….McMahon/Wells will continue to play and they will continue to score 0-1 run a game.”

@JLas43_: “Jazz is giving you NOTHING during a heated divisional race You HAVE TO consider someone else over there”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after advancing to first base on a bases-loaded walk allowing Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) to score during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@davidrifkin: “Jazz continuing to go from Bo Bichette $ to Gleyber Torres $”

Ryan Garcia: “I faced way too much flak for suggesting the team trade Jazz Chisholm at the deadline during the White Sox (road) series. Genuinely was shocked people were that upset at that idea.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@VolpeWells2028: “I really do love Jazz Chisholm Jr. as a guy, I really do and I love the energy he brings to the game, but he just lost whatever he had last year. We cannot keep him on the roster, like at least Volpe gets on base.”

@JohnnyMcMa60482: “And again, he should’ve been traded. I don’t care what anybody says. If they aren’t going to extend Jazz long-term, than what’s the purpose of not trading him?”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Fans Sound Off On Jazz Chisholm Jr. During Blue Jays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x