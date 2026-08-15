New York Yankees Fans Sound Off On Jazz Chisholm Jr. During Blue Jays Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They lost by a score of 4-1.

The Yankees will now look to avoid getting swept on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm’s struggles continued, as he finished with one strikeout and no hits.

New York Yankees Fans Sound Off On Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Randy Wilkins: “These aren’t even competitive at bats from Jazz anymore. A complete disaster of a season so far.”

@eyyankees: “I never want to see Jazz Chisholm Jr wear the pinstripes ever again.”

@RobBballHistory: “I’m done with this team until if or when Judge comes back just to see him play…. This organization is a joke….. Heliot Ramos will continue to play…. Jazz will continue to play….McMahon/Wells will continue to play and they will continue to score 0-1 run a game.”

@JLas43_: “Jazz is giving you NOTHING during a heated divisional race You HAVE TO consider someone else over there”

@davidrifkin: “Jazz continuing to go from Bo Bichette $ to Gleyber Torres $”

Ryan Garcia: “I faced way too much flak for suggesting the team trade Jazz Chisholm at the deadline during the White Sox (road) series. Genuinely was shocked people were that upset at that idea.”

@VolpeWells2028: “I really do love Jazz Chisholm Jr. as a guy, I really do and I love the energy he brings to the game, but he just lost whatever he had last year. We cannot keep him on the roster, like at least Volpe gets on base.”

@JohnnyMcMa60482: “And again, he should’ve been traded. I don’t care what anybody says. If they aren’t going to extend Jazz long-term, than what’s the purpose of not trading him?”