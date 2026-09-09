Yankees Get Promising Injury News During Rockies Series

The New York Yankees got some encouraging news on the health front this week. Fernando Cruz expects to resume a throwing program by the end of this week, according to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network. He’s working his way back from a partial tear in his right elbow UCL.

Cruz was diagnosed with the injury in late August. It’s the kind that often requires Tommy John surgery and typically sidelines a pitcher for an extended stretch. Instead, Cruz made the decision to forgo surgery for now. He opted for a cortisone shot after meeting with Dr. Keith Meister.

Cruz’s Path Back Without Surgery

Cruz has been cleared to avoid surgery for the time being, per The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported he’s set to begin throwing at the end of the week. Still, time isn’t exactly on his side. Cruz will need to show real progress over the coming weeks to have any realistic shot at pitching again this season.

Cruz has made clear he’s not interested in a symbolic return. He’s said he won’t take the mound again this year unless he can be fully healthy and help the team finish what it set out to do back in spring training.

There’s genuine risk in this approach. It’s possible Cruz’s arm doesn’t respond well, and he ultimately opts for surgery weeks or even a month from now. It’s also possible he manages the injury successfully, similar to how Masahiro Tanaka pitched through a partially torn UCL for years without needing surgery.

Why Cruz’s Return Would Matter for New York

Cruz was having a strong season before landing on the injured list. He posted a 3.13 ERA with 67 strikeouts across 54 2/3 innings in 61 appearances. He’d become a versatile weapon for manager Aaron Boone, someone capable of handling high-leverage innings at almost any point in a game. Notably, he pitched through elbow discomfort for roughly three weeks before informing the team. His ERA climbed 0.62 points in August as the issue worsened.

With New York in the middle of a tight American League wild card race, every trustworthy arm matters down the stretch. Meanwhile, Cruz’s strikeout rate, north of one per inning, is exactly the kind of profile that plays well in the late innings of a pennant race. As a result, Boone would welcome him back if his arm cooperates.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees also clinched their 34th consecutive winning season with Tuesday’s win. It’s a streak Boone acknowledged carries real significance for the organization. Even so, the team stays focused on bigger goals ahead.

Cruz’s situation remains a genuine unknown. Ultimately, the next week of throwing should tell the Yankees, and Cruz himself, whether this gamble on delaying surgery is going to pay off in time to matter.