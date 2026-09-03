New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Receives Positive Future Outlook From MLB Insider

Look, there’s absolutely no doubt that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has done an incredible job with the Yankees over the months of June, July, and August without Aaron Judge.

New York is 80-60 and just 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East, and the Yanks are also comfortably atop the AL Wild Card standings.

However, if the Yankees do have to play in the Wild Card round and they get bounced by, let’s say, the Boston Red Sox, the noise may get loud surrounding Boone’s job security.

However, MLB insider Robert Murray recently weighed in on the Aaron Boone rumors and shared a positive future outlook for Boone.

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MLB Insider Weighs In on Aaron Boone Conversation

Recently, Robert Murray put out a piece on FanSided.com, which measures the ‘hot seat’ levels of several managers and GM’s across MLB.

As always, Aaron Boone’s name was mentioned. Here’s what Murray wrote about his future outlook with the organization:

“Boone is very good at his job and like I mentioned with Lovullo, would be hired in a second if he was ever let go. I firmly expect both to remain with the Yankees beyond the 2026 season. They do not feel like they are in any danger of being let go.”

Love him or hate him, who would the Yankees even hire if they were to let go of Aaron Boone? That question must be answered first before Yankees fans start crying loudly for his job to be stripped.

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