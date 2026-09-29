Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game playoff series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They were off on Monday.

Former Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Also on Monday, former Yankees All-Star Jose Trevino sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Blessed and Highly Favored. 🧲4️⃣〽️.✌🏽”

There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mikedrotv: “Excellent stadium choice for the pic”

@gavan_giampietro: “Miss you on the Yanks😭😭😭”