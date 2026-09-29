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Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 05, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game playoff series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They were off on Monday.

Former Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJose Trevino #35 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Monday, former Yankees All-Star Jose Trevino sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Blessed and Highly Favored. 🧲4️⃣〽️.✌🏽”

There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mikedrotv: “Excellent stadium choice for the pic”

@gavan_giampietro: “Miss you on the Yanks😭😭😭”

GettyJose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees runs to first base against the National League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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