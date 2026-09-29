NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 05, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@mikedrotv: “Excellent stadium choice for the pic”
@gavan_giampietro: “Miss you on the Yanks😭😭😭”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game playoff series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.They were off on Monday.Former Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt PostAlso on Monday, former Yankees All-Star Jose Trevino sent out a post to Instagram.He wrote: “Blessed and Highly Favored. 🧲4️⃣〽️.✌🏽” View this post on Instagram […]
Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post