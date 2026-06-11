Former New York Yankees All-Star Struggling With Current MLB Team

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

They will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Canada.

Former Yankees All-Star Struggling With Current Team

With the season well underway, it’s worth pointing out that a former Yankees All-Star is struggling (and injured) with his current MLB team.

Jose Trevino last appeared in a game on May 16.

The Cincinnati Reds catcher had been batting just .138 with four hits, two RBI’s and two runs in 11 games before the injury.

Chatterbox Sport wrote (on June 4): “The Reds have sent catcher Jose Trevino to AAA-Louisville on a rehab assignment. Trevino is returning from his second IL stint of the season, this time with a left hamstring injury. Trevino is slashing .138/.167/.172 with one extra-base hit for the Reds this season.”

Trevino was traded (via the Yankees) in 2024.

He had spent three seasons in New York (making the All-Star Game in 2022).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on December 20, 2024: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Fernando Cruz and C Alex Jackson from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for C Jose Trevino.”

Looking At Cruz

Cruz has been a very good addition for New York.

The 36-year-old has gone 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA in 32 games this season.

Here’s what people have been saying about him recently:

@Hott_CoKo: “Great trade by Cash”

@YankeeSource: “Fernando Cruz has a 1.84 ERA and 227 ERA+. 37 strikeouts in 29.1 innings.”

Katie Sharp: “Fernando Cruz Last 14 Games: 15.1 IP 1 R 17 K 0.59 ERA 0.72 WHIP”

@TalkinYanks: “Fernando Cruz slams the door shut with three strikeouts to pick up his first save since April of last season!”

Eric Hubbs: “After watching guys like Bird and Doval, Fernando Cruz might as well be prime Eric Gagne right now”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-26 record in 67 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten.