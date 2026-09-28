Former Five Year Yankees Utility Player Announces Retirement

Former Yankees utility player Tyler Wade announced his retirement from professional baseball this afternoon in a post on social media via his Instagram.

Wade (age 32) spent nine years in the big leagues, making his Major League debut in 2017 for the New York Yankees and appearing in 30 games. Wade was drafted by the Yankees in the 4th round (134th overall in the 2013 MLB Draft. Wade had experience playing second base, shortstop, and even some outfield. He was an asset to the Yankees because of his defensive versatility and great speed.

Tyler Wade’s Chapter With The Yankees

Wade spent five seasons with the Yankees (2017-2021), compiling .212/.298/.307 slash line with 6 home runs, 33 RBI’s, and 30 stolen bases in 264 games with New York. The Yankees then traded Wade to the Angels in November of 2021 for a player to be named later and cash considerations. While Wade never produced great offensive success, he was a solid role player for multiple seasons in New York.

Wade would go on to spend one year with the Angels (2022), one with the A’s in 2023, then two with the Padres from 2024-25. Wade most recently signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers this past offseason and appeared in spring training, but the club released him on April 20th, 2026.Wade, in 876 career games, has hit for a career .216/.294/.578 slash line with 7 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 51 stolen bases.

Wade Thanked All Four Teams He Played For In The MLB

Wade thanked all four MLB teams he played for. He specifically wrote to the Yankees the following: “I want to thank the Yankees for taking a chance on me as an 18-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream playing for the best franchise in all of sports.”

Wade ended his announcement stating, “Thank you, baseball; you gave me more than I ever dreamed of.” Wade also thanked his teammates, coaches, training staff, and the Padres, Angels, and Athletics organizations in his caption.

The Murrieta, California, native has now officially closed this chapter of his professional baseball career, and may the best of success follow Wade in his post-playing endeavors beyond baseball. Yankees fans will certainly remember his speed and grit during those 2017-21 seasons with the organization, as well as his relationship with players such as Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Gary Sánchez, etc. It was a Yankees timeline mixed with young and older players, one Wade will probably always remember fondly.