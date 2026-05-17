Former MLB All-Star New York Yankees Must Consider Trading For

On Saturday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a score of 6-3.

The series is now tied up at 1-1 with the finale on Sunday.

Austin Wells finished his night with three strikeouts and one hit in four at-bats.

Wells Struggling This Season

Wells is now batting .179 with 19 hits, three home runs, five RBI’s, 11 runs and 32 strikeouts in 35 games this season.

The 26-year-old is in his fourth season (all with the Yankees).

He is coming off a year where he hit 21 home runs with 71 RBI’s.

Eric Hubbs of Barstool wrote: “We’re nearing a very difficult Austin Wells conversation. At the bare minimum they need to get a serious right handed hitting catcher on the roster”

Player Yankees Must Consider Trading For

One player the Yankees should consider trading for is Jonah Heim (Athletics).

He would be a respectable backup to Wells (and could fill in offensively when he struggles).

Before getting traded to the Athletics earlier this season, Heim had a game where he had two hits, with one home run and five RBI’s (for the Atlanta Braves).

In addition, the Yankees would not have to give up much to get Heim.

He would be a low-risk move.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .184 with nine hits, one home run, eight RBI’s and four runs in 16 games this year.

Heim’s MLB Career

Heim would also bring experience to the Yankees.

While he is in just his seventh season, he made the All-Star Game (and won the World Series) with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

That year, the switch-hitting catcher batted .258 with 118 hits, 18 home runs and 95 RBI’s in 131 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are now 28-18 in 46 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 14-12 in 26 games on the road.

After Sunday’s series finale, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in the Bronx.