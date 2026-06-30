Former Yankees Outfielder Signs With Division Rival After Release

Former New York Yankees outfielder Austin Slater is back in the AL East.

Slater elected free agency on June 22 from the Rays after being DFA’d by the team. Yet, just a week later, he has returned to Tampa Bay as he signed a minor-league deal with the team, according to Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.

“Rays re-signed OF Austin Slater to a minor-league contract. He had been DFA’d after a brief stint with Rays, helping fill in when DeLuca was out, and had opted for free agency. He’ll go back to AAA,” Topkin wrote on X.

Slater will report to Triple-A Durham and add some more depth to the Rays’ system, who could get a look in the MLB again soon.

The 33-year-old began the 2026 season with the Miami Marlins before signing with the New York Mets and then the Rays. Slater ended the 2025 season with the Yankees as New York acquired him from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline for Gage Ziehl. He appeared in just 14 games for the Yankees, hitting .120 with 2 RBIs as he struggled to fit in.

This season, between the three teams, Slater is hitting .231 with 3 RBIs.

More to come.