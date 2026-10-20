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Former New York Yankees Player Signs With Division Rival Amid MLB Playoffs

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New York Yankees Photo Day
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Jayvien Sandridge #88 poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The MLB postseason is nearing its end.

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS in six games to advance to the World Series.

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Rays will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the Fall Classic.

As we wait for the World Series, set to begin on Friday night, a former New York Yankees player quietly agreed to a new contract with an American League East rival.

Ex-New York Yankees Left-Handed Pitcher Jayvien Sandridge Signs With Baltimore Orioles Amid MLB Playoffs

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Jayvien Sandridge #88 poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees southpaw Jayvien Sandridge agreed to a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

MASN’s Roch Kubatko wrote on X:#orioles announce their minor league deals with RHP Connor Cooke and LHP Jayvien Sandridge.”

Looking at Former New York Yankees Left-Handed Pitcher Jayvien Sandridge

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Jayvien Sandridge #88 poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles selected Sandridge in the 32nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

The Orioles released the left-hander in May 2020.

San Diego Padres Photo Day
GettyPEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Jayvien Sandridge #88 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during Photo Day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 20, 2024 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds signed Sandridge to a minor-league deal in June 2021.

He became a free agent again after the 2023 season and signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles Angels Photo Day
GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Jayvien Sandridge #77 of the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 18, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

After two years in the Padres system, Sandridge elected free agency and signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees before the 2025 season.

Sandridge made his MLB debut with New York in 2025, allowing two earned runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Los Angeles Angels Photo Day
GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Jayvien Sandridge #77 of the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 18, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Yankees designated Sandridge for assignment in January. New York then traded him to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

In March, the Angels designated Sandridge for assignment and then traded him to the Orioles for cash.

San Diego Padres Photo Day
GettyPEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Jayvien Sandridge #88 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during Photo Day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 20, 2024 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Sandridge spent this past season in the Orioles system.

Throughout his minor-league career, Sandridge has posted a 4.12 ERA with 363 strikeouts over 246 2/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former New York Yankees Player Signs With Division Rival Amid MLB Playoffs

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