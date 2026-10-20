Former New York Yankees Player Signs With Division Rival Amid MLB Playoffs

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Jayvien Sandridge #88 poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
He became a free agent again after the 2023 season and signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres.
After two years in the Padres system, Sandridge elected free agency and signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees before the 2025 season.
Sandridge made his MLB debut with New York in 2025, allowing two earned runs in 2/3 of an inning.
The Yankees designated Sandridge for assignment in January. New York then traded him to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.
In March, the Angels designated Sandridge for assignment and then traded him to the Orioles for cash.
Sandridge spent this past season in the Orioles system.
Throughout his minor-league career, Sandridge has posted a 4.12 ERA with 363 strikeouts over 246 2/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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