CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 6: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles meets with the media prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)
“Baltimore Orioles signed free agent RHP Connor Cooke to a minor league contract.”
Cooke has been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
Looking at RHP Connor Cooke
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Cooke in the 10th round (No. 302 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
He had a 3.82 ERA with 130 strikeouts over 125 innings at college.
The Blue Jays released Cooke last March.
The right-hander missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.
In his four minor-league seasons, Cooke posted a 4.57 ERA with 193 strikeouts over 138 innings.
After being released by the Blue Jays earlier this year, Cooke signed a deal with the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League.
Cooke posted a strong 2.66 ERA over 23 2/3 innings while striking out 28 for the Legends.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Baltimore Orioles announced the signing of a 26-year-old amid the American League and National League Championship Series.
Baltimore Orioles Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs