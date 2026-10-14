Baltimore Orioles Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

The Baltimore Orioles finished the regular season with a 79-82 record.

They didn’t make the playoffs.

Four teams remain in the postseason. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians are tied 1-1 in the American League Championship Series.

During the ALCS and NLCS, the Orioles announced the signing of a 26-year-old.

Baltimore Orioles Sign 26-Year-Old During MLB Playoffs

The Orioles signed 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Connor Cooke to a minor-league deal, according to MiLB.com.

“Baltimore Orioles signed free agent RHP Connor Cooke to a minor league contract.”

Cooke has been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Looking at RHP Connor Cooke

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Cooke in the 10th round (No. 302 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

He had a 3.82 ERA with 130 strikeouts over 125 innings at college.

The Blue Jays released Cooke last March.

The right-hander missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.

In his four minor-league seasons, Cooke posted a 4.57 ERA with 193 strikeouts over 138 innings.

After being released by the Blue Jays earlier this year, Cooke signed a deal with the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League.

Cooke posted a strong 2.66 ERA over 23 2/3 innings while striking out 28 for the Legends.