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Baltimore Orioles Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

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Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 6: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles meets with the media prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles finished the regular season with a 79-82 record.

They didn’t make the playoffs.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Dylan Beavers #12 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of a double-header at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Four teams remain in the postseason. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians are tied 1-1 in the American League Championship Series.

During the ALCS and NLCS, the Orioles announced the signing of a 26-year-old.

Baltimore Orioles Sign 26-Year-Old During MLB Playoffs

Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 24: Executive vice president and general manager for the Baltimore Orioles Mike Elias looks on during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Orioles signed 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Connor Cooke to a minor-league deal, according to MiLB.com.

“Baltimore Orioles signed free agent RHP Connor Cooke to a minor league contract.”

Cooke has been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Looking at RHP Connor Cooke

Dunedin Blue Jays v Tampa Tarpons
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Connor Cooke #2 of the Dunedin Blue Jays pitches during a game against the Tampa Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 12, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Cooke in the 10th round (No. 302 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

He had a 3.82 ERA with 130 strikeouts over 125 innings at college.

Dunedin Blue Jays v Tampa Tarpons
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Connor Cooke #2 of the Dunedin Blue Jays pitches during a game against the Tampa Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 12, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays released Cooke last March.

The right-hander missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

In his four minor-league seasons, Cooke posted a 4.57 ERA with 193 strikeouts over 138 innings.

After being released by the Blue Jays earlier this year, Cooke signed a deal with the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League.

Cooke posted a strong 2.66 ERA over 23 2/3 innings while striking out 28 for the Legends.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Baltimore Orioles Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

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