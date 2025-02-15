Former Yankees’ Top Prospect Named as Trade Candidate

The New York Yankees former top prospect has been named as a trade candidate.

Oswalda Peraza is the former Yankees’ top prospect but he has failed to live up to the hype. With Peraza entering a critical spring training, FanSided MLB analyst Rucker Haringey named him as one of New York’s biggest trade chips.

“Peraza faces a make-or-break Spring Training with the Yankees since he’s out of minor league options. He faces an uphill climb to win a spot on the team’s Opening Day roster which opens up the possibility that he can be had in a preseason trade,” Haringey wrote. “The bloom may be off Peraza as an elite prospect, but he’s still an above-average defender who can play multiple infield positions. A team with a hole at shortstop could convince themselves that rehabilitating him with regular major league at-bats could be their best course forward.”

Peraza has a chance to compete for a job in spring training. But, with Anthony Volpe locked in at shortstop, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely shifting to second base, it will be hard for the former top prospect to be an everyday player.

Peraza is 24 years old and hit .200 in 10 ABs with the Yankees last season. In his MLB career, he’s hit .216 with 4 home runs and 17 RBIs in 74 ABs.

Analyst Expects Minor Return for Peraza

Despite Peraza being just 24 and a former top prospect, Harigney doesn’t think New York will get much of a return for him.

Peraza would likely be claimed off waivers if he fails to make the Yankees Opening Day roster. With that, Haringey thinks New York would likely have to trade him for a mid-tier prospect.

“If Peraza fails to play well enough in the spring to earn a spot on the Yankees’ major league roster then it’s unlikely he’ll command much return in a trade,” Haringey wrote. “The longer he seems to remain in contention to carve out a spot with Aaron Boone’s team the more Cashman might be able to ask for him in a potential trade. Similar to the case with Stroman. Getting a mid-tier prospect in exchange for Peraza would be good business for the Yankees. That would be a disappointing end to his tenure with the club. But, it’s better than letting him go for nothing.”

Peraza signed with the Yankees as an International Free Agent in 2016.

Yankees GM Likes Team’s Chances

New York lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and has done a good job in the offseason reloading is roster.

Despite losing Juan Soto, the Yankees have added the likes of Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. With that, the goal for the Yankees’ general manager is to win the AL East. Then, it is to compete in another World Series.

“We’re trying to find a way to do that continually and reassess everything we’re doing to find a way to navigate all opponents,” Cashman said. “Hopefully, we can find a way, in 2025 for instance, to navigate the American League East, frst and foremost. And, the entire American League second, and push ourselves into the World Series. I know (the Dodgers) are the odds-on favorite. It doesn’t mean they will (win the World Series). We’d like to be in a position to take another shot at a title. I got too much respect for all the teams that we got to go through first before we get there, and we’ll see. Everybody’s got to raise their game always, on a year-in and year-out basis. I don’t care who it is.”

New York has the third-best odds of winning the World Series.