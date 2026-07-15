Former New York Yankees Player Hits Free Agency After Washington Nationals Decision

Former New York Yankees left-handed pitcher Matt Krook is officially a free agent again.

The 31-year-old left-hander elected free agency on Tuesday, according to his transactions log on MLB.com.

Via MLB.com: “LHP Matt Krook elected free agency.”

Ex-Yankees Player Matt Krook Hits Free Agency After Nationals Decision

The Nationals designated Krook for assignment on Sunday. After he cleared waivers, Washington outrighted Krook to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Krook rejected the outright assignment, which was his right since he had been outrighted in the past.

The San Francisco Giants drafted Krook in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Oregon.

The Giants traded Krook to the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017-18 offseason. It was a blockbuster deal. The Rays also received shortstop Christian Arroyo, outfielder Denard Span and right-hander Stephan Woods. Meanwhile, the Giants received legendary Rays third baseman Evan Longoria and cash.

Krook never reached the majors with Tampa Bay. The Yankees claimed the left-hander off waivers during the 2020-21 offseason.

Krook finally made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2023. He threw four innings across four outings for New York, allowing 11 earned runs on eight hits and six walks with three strikeouts.

The Yankees let Krook go in the 2023-24 offseason, designating him for assignment and then trading him to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash in Feb.

Krook made just one big-league appearance with Baltimore, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk in one inning.

Krook elected free agency after the 2024 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Nov. 15, 2024. He made three appearances with the Athletics last season, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk across 3 1/3 innings.

Krook threw 3 2/3 innings across five outings for the Athletics at the beginning of this season. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks.

The Athletics designated Krook for assignment in early July, allowing the Nationals to claim the left-hander off waivers on July 4.

The Nationals activated Krook on July 7 and then designated him for assignment five days later. He surrendered two earned runs on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings over three outings for Washington.

Krook’s fastball sits around 90 mph. He complements his heater with a slider, cutter and changeup.

The left-hander had been a starter in the minors before converting to a full-time reliever in 2023. Since becoming a reliever, Krook has recorded a 3.08 ERA with a strong 31.7% strikeout rate. However, he has struggled to limit free passes, with a poor 15.7% walk rate in the minors since 2023.

At the Triple-A level this year in the Athletics organization, Krook recorded a solid 3.72 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts and 16 walks over 29 innings.

Even though Krook barely has any major-league experience, it seems likely that teams in need of relief help will look to sign the southpaw. His high walk rate is concerning, but his impressive strikeout rate in the minors should be enough to pique the interest of at least one team.