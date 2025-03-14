Yankees Make Final Call on Controversial Former Cy Young Winner: Report

The New York Yankees aren’t in love with the conventional external options to replace injured ace starter Gerrit Cole. Therefore, could the Yankees think outside the box and bring in an unconventional option? One possibility that qualifies is former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer.

NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch, though, reported the Yankees aren’t interested in going down that route either.

“My sources say Bauer’s not coming to the Bronx,” wrote Klapisch.

“Not only are the Yankees not interested, I was told Bauer’s name hasn’t even come up since Cole was diagnosed with a torn UCL. Bauer brings too much baggage is the explanation, even for a team that’s desperate for an ace.”

Bauer joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year, $102 million contract in 2021. But on July 2, 2021, the MLB placed the right-hander on administrative leave because of sexual assault allegations.

Bauer remained on administrative leave until April 29, 2022. Then, the MLB suspended Bauer 324 games, the equivalent of two seasons, without pay for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

An arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension to 194 games, but he hasn’t pitched in the MLB since 2021.

Over the past two years, Bauer has pitched in Japan and Mexico.

Could the Yankees Target Trevor Bauer to Replace Gerrit Cole?

Although he hasn’t pitched in the MLB over nearly the last four years, Bauer’s name continues to pop up when big market teams need starting rotation help.

Bauer was one of the best pitchers in the league when off-the-field allegations quickly halted his MLB career. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he won the National League Cy Young with a 5-4 record, 1.73 ERA, 0.795 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings.

In 2020, Bauer led the NL in ERA, WHIP and ERA+.

During 2018, Bauer made the All-Star team with the then Cleveland Indians. He posted a 12-6 record with a 2.21 ERA and league-best 2.44 FIP during that campaign.

Over 10 MLB seasons, Bauer registered an 83-69 record and 3.79 ERA. The right-hander has also stayed sharp while pitching outside the United States. Bauer went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.044 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 83.1 innings in 14 Mexican League starts last year.

But no MLB team has even been willing to take a flier on him.

“No one will touch him,” wrote Klapisch.

“Clearly [Rob] Manfred wants Bauer out of the game. While the former Cy Young Award winner has been forced to pitch in Japan and Mexico — dominating in both countries — no MLB owner has been willing to defy the commissioner.

“That includes the Yankees, who simply don’t want the headache.”

Who Will Replace Cole?

Bauer was likely the last external starting pitcher option available to the Yankees before the beginning of the regular season. New York general manager Brian Cashman has previously implied the team doesn’t like other potential external additions.

The Yankees are trying to replace Cole, who has already undergone successful Tommy John surgery to repair his right UCL.

In a perfect world, Cole will be back on the mound in April 2026.

Until then, the Yankees could turn to Will Warren, Carlos Carrasco or Allan Winans as their fifth starter. The team will count on free-agent signing Max Fried replacing Cole at the top of the rotation.

If the Yankees remain World Series contenders, they could then explore starting pitcher trade options again closer to the MLB trade deadline.