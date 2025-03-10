Yankees Get Worst-Case Scenario News For Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees got bad news for the status of Gerrit Cole and his elbow.

Cole was undergoing tests on his injured elbow and MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic broke the news that the right-hander will need Tommy John surgery which will end his season.

“According to source, Gerrit Cole has been recommended to have TJ surgery… but they are now waiting for a 2nd opinion to confirm the diagnosis,” Bowden wrote on X.

If Cole does indeed need Tommy John surgery, the right-hander would miss the entire 2025 season. His status for the beginning of 2026 would also be in doubt, as he likely wouldn’t be ready for the beginning of spring training.

Cole signed a four-year $144 million extension with the Yankees this offseason. The right-hander was expected to be the Yankees ace and one of the best pitchers in the majors. Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts last season.

Cole is a six-time All-Star and won the AL Cy Young in 2023.

Yankees Were Preparing for the Worst for Cole

Cole complained about elbow discomfort and as he underwent testing, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says they were preparing for the worst.

“(I’m) prepared for the worst,” Cashman said. “We will see how it plays out. I’m always wired to think the worst and hope for the best.”

Cole dealt with injuries last season, but he says seeing the right-hander get hurt again is frustrating. However, they believe they are more prepared this season to work through rehab.

“I was with him in Tampa. I think last year, (it was) very emotional (for Cole) because it was a whole new experience,” Cashman said. “This year now, not as emotional because he’s walked this line already. And so, I think he is mentally more prepared to deal with it because he’s already dealt with this once before. So, and that’s even the worst-case scenario. Just generally, we are all in a better position to handle something if we’ve had some experience handling it in the past.

“So, he’s already had a lot of conversations. A lot of engagement with the doctors and lived through this last year. So, less of an emotional shock this year, and now more about all right, what needs to be done here, what’s the best route for he and we,” Cashman added.

Cole went 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 5 starts in the playoffs in 2024.

How Will Yankees Replace Cole?

If Cole does indeed need Tommy John, the Yankees starting pitching depth will be put to the test.

New York is already without reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil who is injured. The Yankees will have Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt in their rotation. The final spot will likely come down to Carlos Carrasco or Will Warren, although the Yankees could look to make a trade.

“There’s no script for this. In any sport, injuries happen,” Schmidt said about replacing Cole and Gil. “You have to make adjustments. There’s no set plan in stone when you show up to Spring Training. The inevitable injuries are going to pop up. Sometimes when it rains, it pours a little bit, but we know we’ll be able to weather the storm. I think that’s why we play 162 games.”

Along with Warren and Carrasco, Allan Winans is in camp competing for a spot. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has full confidence in all three of them.

“There’s quality people that we know are capable of stepping in and getting it done,” Boone said. “And that will be the expectation.”

The Yankees open their 2025 season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.