34-Year-Old Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees have won two out of the first three games.

Most recently, they won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday night.

34-Year-Old Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent

With the 2026 regular season coming to an end on Sunday, it’s worth noting that a Yankees pitcher will become a free agent this winter.

Ryan Yarbrough will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He is currently 2-1 with a 3.84 ERA in 37 games.

Looking At Yarbrough

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, Yarbrough had stops with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays (before the Yankees).

Yarbrough will be an intriguing free agent, as he has been solid for New York.

Over 252 career games, the 34-year-old has gone 58-42 with a 4.19 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a solid 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 91-67 record in 158 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 44-33 in 77 games at home).

After the Rays, they will finish out the regular season when they host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on September 22): “Yankees have clinched a higher seed than the Red Sox, which means they will host Boston in the three-game Wild Card series in the likely event that the two teams meet in the postseason next Tuesday through Thursday”