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34-Year-Old Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2024 ALDS at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees have won two out of the first three games.

Most recently, they won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday night.

34-Year-Old Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent

GettyRelief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out Tim Tawa #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks to end the seventh inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the 2026 regular season coming to an end on Sunday, it’s worth noting that a Yankees pitcher will become a free agent this winter.

Ryan Yarbrough will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He is currently 2-1 with a 3.84 ERA in 37 games.

Looking At Yarbrough

GettyRyan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, Yarbrough had stops with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays (before the Yankees).

GettyRyan Yarbrough #56 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after giving up a home run against Jorge Soler #2 of the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Yarbrough will be an intriguing free agent, as he has been solid for New York.

Over 252 career games, the 34-year-old has gone 58-42 with a 4.19 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have had a solid 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 91-67 record in 158 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 44-33 in 77 games at home).

After the Rays, they will finish out the regular season when they host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on September 22): “Yankees have clinched a higher seed than the Red Sox, which means they will host Boston in the three-game Wild Card series in the likely event that the two teams meet in the postseason next Tuesday through Thursday”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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34-Year-Old Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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