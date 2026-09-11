New York Yankees Star Max Fried Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 10-3.

They swept the three-game series.

Anthony Volpe finished Thursday’s win with three hits, including a grand slam.

Max Fried Makes Honest Volpe Statement

After the game, Max Fried (who was the starting pitcher) was asked about Volpe (via YES Network).

Reporter: “You mentioned a good team win. Just what was it like to see Anthony Volpe have the type of night that he had after being sent down and now getting another opportunity up at this level?”

Fried: “You root for games like that, especially with how hard he’s been working and everything he’s been doing down in Triple-A, coming up, new position for the first time up here, and just making an immediate impact. Three hits, grand slam, obviously, to help kind of put that game out of reach. Great teammate, works hard, and really couldn’t be happier for him.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He was called up from Triple-A before the game.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

Currently, Volpe is batting .251 with 44 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 21 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games this year.

Looking At Fried

Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has gone 4-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 18 starts this year.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 84-62 record in 146 games.

They will now open up a series with Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night in the Bronx.

At home, the Yankees have gone 40-31 in 71 games.