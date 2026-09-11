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New York Yankees Star Max Fried Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 10-3.

They swept the three-game series.

Anthony Volpe finished Thursday’s win with three hits, including a grand slam.

Max Fried Makes Honest Volpe Statement

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the fans after a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, Max Fried (who was the starting pitcher) was asked about Volpe (via YES Network).

Reporter: “You mentioned a good team win. Just what was it like to see Anthony Volpe have the type of night that he had after being sent down and now getting another opportunity up at this level?”

Fried: “You root for games like that, especially with how hard he’s been working and everything he’s been doing down in Triple-A, coming up, new position for the first time up here, and just making an immediate impact. Three hits, grand slam, obviously, to help kind of put that game out of reach. Great teammate, works hard, and really couldn’t be happier for him.”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees connects on his second inning RBI base hit against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He was called up from Triple-A before the game.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

Currently, Volpe is batting .251 with 44 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 21 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games this year.

Looking At Fried

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has gone 4-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 18 starts this year.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after his first inning two run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 84-62 record in 146 games.

They will now open up a series with Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night in the Bronx.

At home, the Yankees have gone 40-31 in 71 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Max Fried Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

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