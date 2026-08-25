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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News Before Astros Series

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DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 24: Starting pitcher Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on May 24, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won to out of three games over the Toronto Blue Jays (also at home).

They had the day off on Monday.

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees continue to play without star pitcher Max Fried.

They wrote (via X) on August 17: Today, the Yankees placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/14) with a left elbow bone bruise.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Fried.

Gary Phillips NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Max Fried threw four innings of live BP yesterday. He could be in play for Saturday’s doubleheader against the #RedSox, Aaron Boone said. #Yankees”

Social Media Reacts

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees throws a live bullpen session before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@sportz_nutt51: “Fried had a pretty productive day yesterday.”

@anonymousa48885: “@FriedlsKing GOOD NEWSSS!!!!!!”

@FastlifeMitch15: “Great, now the fans ready to jump off a cliff can relax lol”

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on after giving up a two run double against Cam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros in the fifth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City.

@eyyankees: “Maybe the biggest phantom IL stint you will ever see. Such a blessing after we all expected it to be season crushing.”

@ElectionNerd05: “Seems like they’re rushing it a bit. I’d take him being out for like another week if it ensures this doesn’t happen again during the postseason”

Looking At Fried Right Now

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Fried was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, Fried helped the franchise win the World Series title (over the Astros).

Right now, he is 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News Before Astros Series

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