New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News Before Tigers Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Detroit Tigers.

They are looking to bounce back after a recent cold stretch that most recently saw them get swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News

The Yankees have been without star pitcher Max Fried since May 13.

Before Monday’s game, they announced the latest update on Fried.

David Lennon of Newsday Sports wrote: “Boone said Max Fried is scheduled to throw two simulated innings Tuesday (30 pitches). He’ll face Giancarlo Stanton during that session. Stanton has re-started his running program, but a timeline for his return remains unclear.”

Fried is currently 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20): “Tossed bullpen June 19 at Yankee Stadium. Aiming to resume facing hitters by the end of June or early in July. “He feels great,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Every check mark has gone well for him.””

According to the site, Fried could still return to action in July.

Looking At Fried

Fried was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

The 2021 World Series Champion had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Over 210 career games, Fried has gone 96-44 with a 3.04 ERA.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees recently lost their top spot in the American League East after getting swept in Boston.

They are the second-place team with a 48-35 record in 83 games (and 1.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays).

Following three games with the Tigers, the Yankees will remain in New York to host the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 35-49 record in 84 games.

After the Yankees, they will visit the Texas Rangers on Thursday.