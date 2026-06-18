New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update During White Sox Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off an impressive 12-2 win on Tuesday.

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update

The Yankees have been without Max Fried since May 13.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone announced the latest update on the star pitcher.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Aaron Boone said the plan is for Max Fried to throw another bullpen this weekend. ”

Fried is currently 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in ten games this season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Tossed side session June 16. “He threw everything with good intensity,” manager Aaron Boone said. Expected to have another bullpen June 21. Had been throwing at 120 feet previously and is said to be asymptomatic.”

According to the site, he could still return in July.

Looking At Fried’s Career