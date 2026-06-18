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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update During White Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on after giving up a two run double against Cam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros in the fifth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off an impressive 12-2 win on Tuesday.

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Yankees have been without Max Fried since May 13.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone announced the latest update on the star pitcher.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Aaron Boone said the plan is for Max Fried to throw another bullpen this weekend. ”

Fried is currently 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in ten games this season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Tossed side session June 16. “He threw everything with good intensity,” manager Aaron Boone said. Expected to have another bullpen June 21. Had been throwing at 120 feet previously and is said to be asymptomatic.”

According to the site, he could still return in July.

Looking At Fried’s Career

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees turns to a squirrel as he briefly pauses pitching to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the fourth inning on August 22, 2025 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update During White Sox Series

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