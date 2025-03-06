Frontrunner Emerges in Yankees Position Battle

The spring training battle at third base for the New York Yankees has turned into more of a battle of attrition.

And barring a trade, Oswaldo Cabrera appears to be the frontrunner.

Reports on Thursday morning indicated that DJ LeMahieu will likely open the season on the injury list. An MRI performed on the calf injury LeMahieu suffered March 1 showed a Grade 1 or 2 strain, and although he had not spoken with the team’s medical staff to determine any next steps, LeMahieu was all but certain that he will not be in the lineup when the Yankees open the season on March 27.

“Couple weeks at least,” LeMahieu told reporters in the clubhouse at Steinbrenner Field.

Oswaldo Cabrera Dubbed Safer Choice for New York’s Third Base Opening

Which leaves the door open for Cabrera and Oswald Peraza, both of whom Yankees manager Aaron Boone had already hoped would push LeMahieu for playing time.

“Regardless of anything going on with DJ, I very much envisioned Oswaldo in that mix, especially against right-handed pitching,” Boone said the day after LeMahieu was injured, in just his second at-bat of the spring. “We’ll see how it shakes off – if that means more playing time for [Cabrera], I don’t know. How much does Peraza push himself into the mix as a real option, whether it’s on a platoon scenario or what? It’s not just a spring thing, it’s something beyond, too.”

The growing consensus around the team is that Peraza has not done enough with the opportunity to push Cabrera out of the spot. With two full seasons of average-to-low offensive skills and above-average defense, Cabrera is seen as the safer choice, while Peraza has not quite lived up to his potential.

“Obviously, you don’t feel happy about it,” Cabrera said about LeMahieu’s injury. “It’s a tough situation for DJ, and we know that that guy is really important for us. So I don’t feel good about that news. At the same time, I’m here to [do] my job. I’m here to help the team. I’m ready to work in whatever [position] that they want me to.”

Calf Injury is Latest Setback for DJ LeMahieu

After originally signing a two-year, $24-million contract with the Yankees prior to the 2019 season, LeMahieu proved to be one of the top bargains in Major League Baseball, finishing top four in voting for the American League Most Valuable Player in both seasons. He resigned for six years at $90, but as he entered camp last month to begin the fifth year of that contract, LeMahieu found himself hoping to rebound from a few disappointing seasons that were derailed by ineffective play and injuries to his lower body.

“I’ve definitely lost a lot of sleep,” LeMahieu, 36, said of his struggles in recent years. “It’s tough to be a guy the team can’t rely on at times. I always take pride in that. To not be able to do that is definitely frustrating. At the same time, I haven’t lost my passion for helping this team. My passion for this team keeps me going.”

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was hopeful of a rebound for LeMahieu.

“There’s always going to be the naysayers out there, but this is in and around a guy that’s a great hitter who’s had some tough, nagging, bad injuries that have cut into his greatness,” Boone said before camp opened. “There’s no telling what he may be able to do if he’s healthy.”

LeMahieu said he was not particularly surprised by anything that was initially learned from the imaging on Thursday morning.

“Nothing jumped out of the MRI, other than it is what we thought it was,” he said.

Given LeMahieu’s age and decline in production over the previous few seasons, Boone acknowledged that the update is “at least a little concerning.”

“You hate seeing that stuff just knowing what he’s gone through,” Boone added. “Tough news, but hopefully not something that’s too long.”