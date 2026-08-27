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Former All-Star Makes Honest Statement After Signing With New York Yankees

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DETROIT, MI - JULY 2: Starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers and Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers watch from the dugout during the ninth inning of the Tigers 11-8 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on July 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-3 win on Wednesday night.

Michael Fulmer made his Yankees debut, as he allowed no runs in one inning.

The 33-year-old was signed before the game.

@YankeesPR wrote: “•Signed RHP Michael Fulmer (#43) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Fulmer Makes Bold Statement After Signing With  Yankees

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

After the game, Fulmer met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Michael, how crazy have the last 48 hours been for you?”

Fulmer: “Pretty crazy. I wouldn’t even call it 48 hours… Probably 24 hours at this point. By the time everything got done, signed, last night. I got the phone call that said you’re not going to Scranton, you’re coming here. So again, just thankful. Aaron asked me what’s it like for that situation. I said no other place I’d rather be. I’ve kind of done that my whole career as far as relieving goes and situations like that. I feel like my stuff plays up a little bit.”

Social Media On Fulmer

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about Fulmer:

@Carlosologist: “Championship teams have random players make huge contributions. Michael Fulmer meets the definition of random”

@GarysTats: “When I saw Fulmer, I thought, the guy from the Tigers? I didn’t remember until later he won the 2016 AL ROTY over Gary Sanchez.”

@JLas43_: “Where were you when Michael Fulmer saved the 2026 Yankees season? 🤔”

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after the team win of 7-2 against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on May 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

@DanielPete98493: “Fulmer looked great tonight.”

@YankeeReport_: “With the news regarding Fernando Cruz, we’re gonna need Michael Fulmer to be Matt Blake’s next project.”

@TeamHeaney: “So uh 2021-ish Relief Ace Michael Fulmer could be a steal.”

Looking At Fulmer

GettyMichael Fulmer #52 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Target Field on August 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fulmer is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level.

He has had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

In 2017, Fulmer made the All-Star Game.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former All-Star Makes Honest Statement After Signing With New York Yankees

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