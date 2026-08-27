Former All-Star Makes Honest Statement After Signing With New York Yankees

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-3 win on Wednesday night.

Michael Fulmer made his Yankees debut, as he allowed no runs in one inning.

The 33-year-old was signed before the game.

@YankeesPR wrote: “•Signed RHP Michael Fulmer (#43) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Fulmer Makes Bold Statement After Signing With Yankees

After the game, Fulmer met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Michael, how crazy have the last 48 hours been for you?”

Fulmer: “Pretty crazy. I wouldn’t even call it 48 hours… Probably 24 hours at this point. By the time everything got done, signed, last night. I got the phone call that said you’re not going to Scranton, you’re coming here. So again, just thankful. Aaron asked me what’s it like for that situation. I said no other place I’d rather be. I’ve kind of done that my whole career as far as relieving goes and situations like that. I feel like my stuff plays up a little bit.”

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Social Media On Fulmer

Here’s what people were saying about Fulmer:

@Carlosologist: “Championship teams have random players make huge contributions. Michael Fulmer meets the definition of random”

@GarysTats: “When I saw Fulmer, I thought, the guy from the Tigers? I didn’t remember until later he won the 2016 AL ROTY over Gary Sanchez.”

@JLas43_: “Where were you when Michael Fulmer saved the 2026 Yankees season? 🤔”

@DanielPete98493: “Fulmer looked great tonight.”

@YankeeReport_: “With the news regarding Fernando Cruz, we’re gonna need Michael Fulmer to be Matt Blake’s next project.”

@TeamHeaney: “So uh 2021-ish Relief Ace Michael Fulmer could be a steal.”

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level.

He has had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

In 2017, Fulmer made the All-Star Game.