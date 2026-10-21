New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Season

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They had a talented roster, but were also playing without three-time MVP Aaron Judge during the postseason.

New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

One move the Yankees made in the middle of the season was to acquire Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Washington Nationals traded 1B Luis García Jr. to New York Yankees for RHP Ben Grable, RHP Yovanny Cruz, RHP Jack Cebert and RHP Jake Bird.”

On Wednesday, Garcia Jr. made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Thank God for a great season. 🙏⚾ Thankful for every opportunity, every lesson, and every blessing. We keep working 🦁🦁🦁. The big cat”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@brandon_sipes: “I will tell my children about Nationals 2026 Luis Garcia Jr.”

@eleanor_n26: “STAY IN THE BROX PLEASE”

@rualphasig89: “Garcia DC wants and needs ya back!!!”

@joebauccio: “stay in the bronx PLEASE”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Stay in the Bronx forever bro 🥹”

George Lombard Jr., Heliot Ramos and Yovanny Cruz were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Garcia Jr.

García Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Nationals.

The 2026 season was the best of his career, as he finished the year batting .277 with 143 hits, 30 home runs, 92 RBIs, 69 runs and five stolen bases in 147 games for the Nationals and Yankees.

During the MLB playoffs, García Jr. appeared in five games (and hit one home run).

He will turn 27 on May 16.