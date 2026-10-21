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New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after getting his first hit as a New York Yankee during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They had a talented roster, but were also playing without three-time MVP Aaron Judge during the postseason.

New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after his first inning two run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

One move the Yankees made in the middle of the season was to acquire Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Washington Nationals traded 1B Luis García Jr. to New York Yankees for RHP Ben Grable, RHP Yovanny Cruz, RHP Jack Cebert and RHP Jake Bird.”

On Wednesday, Garcia Jr. made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Thank God for a great season. 🙏⚾ Thankful for every opportunity, every lesson, and every blessing. We keep working 🦁🦁🦁. The big cat”

Comments On His Post

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@brandon_sipes: “I will tell my children about Nationals 2026 Luis Garcia Jr.”

@eleanor_n26: “STAY IN THE BROX PLEASE”

@rualphasig89: “Garcia DC wants and needs ya back!!!”

@joebauccio: “stay in the bronx PLEASE”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Stay in the Bronx forever bro 🥹”

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees prepares to field a ground ball during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

George Lombard Jr., Heliot Ramos and Yovanny Cruz were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Garcia Jr.

GettyLuis García Jr. #2 of the Washington Nationals reacts on third base after hitting a RBI triple in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

García Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Nationals.

The 2026 season was the best of his career, as he finished the year batting .277 with 143 hits, 30 home runs, 92 RBIs, 69 runs and five stolen bases in 147 games for the Nationals and Yankees.

During the MLB playoffs, García Jr. appeared in five games (and hit one home run).

He will turn 27 on May 16.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Season

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