Gary Sanchez Doesn’t Rule Out Yankees Return In Free Agency

Brewers backup catcher Gary Sanchez recently gave an interview to content creator JoezMcfly of Jomboy Media, where he reminisced about his Yankees career. Mcfly asked Sanchez whether he feels Yankees fans are still supporting him on this run with Milwaukee. Gary responded, stating, “My best years in the big leagues I had them there with the Yankees, you know, fans will remember for a long time, I made records there too, the franchise and that I will always be mentioned, and it’s the team I’ve lasted the longest with, thanks for your support,” stated Sanchez.

Sanchez Doesn’t Rule Out Yankees Return One Day

Sanchez later added, “I am a free agent; life takes many turns; one never knows.” Sanchez in 2026 has appeared in 86 games posting a .209/.349/.422 slash line with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .771 OPS this season as the Brewers’ backup catcher. Sanchez spent his first seven years in the big leagues (2016-21) with the Yankees, and when he mentions records, he means ones like becoming the fastest player in Major League history to hit 19 home runs, which he reached in just 45 big-league games.

Sanchez came up through the Yankees system as one of their top prospects; he was listed as their 7th-best overall prospect going into the 2015 season. When Sanchez burst onto the scene in 2016, it raised expectations. Sanchez followed up his breakout 2016 rookie stint with an impressive 2017 season, hitting .278 with 33 home runs, 90 RBI, and an .876 OPS. The Yankees in 2017 were one win from the World Series, but they lost the ALCS to the Houston Astros in seven games.

Unfortunately for the Yankees and Sanchez, the rest of his career in pinstripes took a downward turn. Along with defensive miscues behind the plate as a catcher, Sanchez struggled to regain his original offensive form, hitting just .186 the next year (2018), and in the years that followed (19-21) he struggled to reach an OPS above .730. He was not the same player the Yankees saw in 2016-17, so they traded him and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins during the 2021-22 offseason for third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Sanchez Career After Yankees Tenure

Sanchez would later play for the Twins, Mets, Orioles, and eventually Milwaukee in 2024, then return to Baltimore in 2025, only to end up back in Milwaukee for the 2026 season. Sanchez will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 World Series, and whether he returns to Milwaukee or goes elsewhere remains to be seen, but as could be seen in his interview with JoezMcfly, he isn’t ruling out anything in the realm of possibilities, including any chance maybe there’s a Yankees reunion.

Obviously, both sides need to be interested, but Sanchez certainly hasn’t ruled anything out at this stage of his career. For now, Gary will focus on helping the Brewers win a World Series however he can, as both the Brewers and Rays are chasing their first World Series title in 2026.