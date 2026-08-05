Yankees’ Top Prospect’s MLB Debut Mirrored Younger Brother’s Pro Debut with Marlins

August 4 marked a successful MLB debut for New York Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. Lombard crushed his first MLB home run in the Yankees’ 2-0 triumph over the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, George wasn’t the only Lombard brother to have a big debut and home run in his career that night. His younger brother, Jacob, did the same with the Miami Marlins’ Single-A affiliate Jupiter.

Jacob Lombard was a first-round pick of the Marlins in this year’s draft, going 14th overall. He was making his professional debut on the same night.

Perhaps the crazier part of those coincidences is how they lined up. MLB Stats researcher Sarah Langs pointed out the fun parallels between the Lombard brothers.

George Lombard Jr.: 33 degrees, 100.2 mph Jacob: 33 degrees, 99.9 mph Both in 2nd PA, off a breaking ball, hit to left center Against a Cardinals affiliate In their respective MLB/MiLB debuts I love baseball https://t.co/qysjGUXbsK — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 5, 2026

The fact that it happened on a similar pitch type, with similar batted ball data, and against the same organization is downright ridiculous. The home runs also happened within hours of each other, with Jacob homering first.

George Lombard Jr. Makes Historic Debut for Yankees

George Lombard Jr. made some history in the Yankees’ win. He became the 14th player in franchise history to homer in his MLB debut and the second-youngest player to do so. He also looked solid in the field, starting two high-difficulty double plays.

Lombard finished the night going 1-for-4 at the plate with that home run.

Jacob Lombard went on SportsCenter to talk about catching his older brother’s home run during his game with Jupiter.

“We called a mound visit right as my brother was coming up to the plate,” said Lombard. “There was a TV in the bar, the last TV on the third base line, so I got to watch his AB and his home run.

“The TV shows my parents hugging and I was like ‘Oh my, he just did that.'”

The Yankees are hoping to get a spark from Lombard to close out the 2026 season. The team has tried Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe at shortstop, but neither player has been able to stick. Now, the club will turn to their future heir at the position and see what he can do for them.

Lombard Family on Both Sons Making Huge Debuts on Same Night

It was a pretty eventful day for the Lombard family. The family went out to Yankee Stadium for George’s MLB debut while watching Jacob’s professional debut on the phone.

George Sr. is currently the bench coach with the Detroit Tigers, who are playing the Seattle Mariners.

“I would start thanking the Tigers for allowing me to do this,” said Lombard Sr. on YES Network’s broadcast. “You don’t ever get these days back. This was as emotional of any day with our boys, along with the draft, and all this other stuff. I really appreciate them letting me do this.”

“The whole year has been pretty emotional, especially the last couple of weeks,” said Judy Lombard. “And then last night, I just bought my tickets to go to Jacob’s game. We had plans to go to his game today when George calls us about 11 o’clock at night to tell us the news.”

That certainly created a conflict. Jacob told his parents how important it was to catch his brother’s MLB debut with the Yankees.