George Lombard Jr. Made New York Yankees History In Cardinals Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 2-0 in the Bronx.

With the win, they tied up the series at 1-1.

George Lombard Jr. Made New York Yankees History

The big story of the game was that George Lombard Jr. made his MLB debut.

He hit a home run during the 5th inning.

With the home run, Lombard Jr. made Yankees history.

Jeff Quagliata of YES Network wrote: “George Lombard, Jr. becomes the 14th Yankee to homer in his MLB debut. The last was Jasson Dominguez off Justin Verlander 9/1/2023″

Katie Sharp of Stathead wrote: “George Lombard Jr. (21 years, 63 days old) is the 2nd-youngest Yankee to homer as a shortstop. The only younger player was Bobby Murcer (19 years, 117 days) on September 14, 1965”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Before tonight’s performance, fans had already been very excited about his potential.

Here’s what people were saying:

@YankeesMuse: “George Lombard Jr. turned two double plays, homered, and walked in a win in his major league debut!”

MLB: “George Lombard Jr. starts a smooth 6-4-3 double play!”

Tyler Kepner: “George Lombard Jr. hit a home run in his second plate appearance tonight in his MLB debut for the Yankees. His brother, Jacob, also hit a home run in his second plate appearance tonight in his minor league debut for Class A Jupiter. Baseball is magic.”

Jorge Castillo: “That didn’t take long. George Lombard Jr. showed off his defensive ability, ranging to his right to his backhand and delivering an off-balance throw to start a tough double play to end the second inning.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 64-50 record in 114 games.

They will look to win the series on Wednesday night.