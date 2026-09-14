New York Yankees Announce Big George Lombard Jr. News Before Twins Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets by a 2-0 final score to finish off their series.

With this victory, the Yankees won two out of their three games against the Mets. Now, they will be looking to stay hot as they begin their series against the Minnesota Twins.

As the Yankees prepare for their series against the Twins, they have announced some big news regarding rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr.

George Lombard Jr. Going Back in the Lineup for the Yankees

After not starting in New York’s most recent game against the Mets, Lombard will be back in the lineup against the Twins.

Lombard will be playing shortstop and batting sixth for the Yankees against Minnesota. With this, Jose Caballero will be moving from shortstop to second base for this game.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against Minnesota, as reported by Underdog MLB:

B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B

Yankees 9/14 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 14, 2026

Taking a Look at Lombard

Lombard has played in his first 31 career MLB games this season with the Yankees. He has posted three home runs, 11 RBI, and a .217 batting average with New York during them.

Overall, the young shortstop has had some growing pains in the majors this season, which is normal for a rookie. Even with this being the case, he has also shown plenty of promise at times.

Now, Lombard will be looking to have a big game against the Twins after getting back into the lineup.