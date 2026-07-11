New York Yankees’ Top Prospect’s Younger Brother Selected by Marlins

New York Yankees‘ top prospect George Lombard Jr. has been an impressive sight since being selected 26th overall in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft.

Now, he’s had the opportunity to watch his younger brother Jacob Lombard be drafted.

But instead of heading north, Jacob has been selected 14th overall by the Miami Marlins.

Yankees’ Top Prospect Has Baseball in His Blood

Reaching the professional level of any sport is a remarkable feat, but to have two siblings do so is a rarity.

As New York’s No. 1 prospect, 21-year-old George has been leaving his mark at the plate.

But before Lombard Jr., there was his father George Lombard Sr., who previously played for the Atlanta Braves, the Detroit Tigers, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Washington Nationals.

George Sr. now acts as bench coach for the Tigers.

At the time of this writing, George Jr. is now slashing .258/.387/.446 with a .833 OPS and eight homers through 62 games. He’s logged 20 doubles and 25 RBIs.

With Jacob now being drafted himself, it’s clear that baseball is flowing through the veins of the Lombard family.

Jacob Lombard Tabbed As ‘Best Ballplayer in the Family’

As impressive as George Jr. is, Jacob garners even more attention.

In fact, Brian Murphy of MLB.com noted, “Jacob Lombard might be the best ballplayer in the family.”

While he’s younger, he’s already showing great promise.

As Jacob stated at an earlier date, per Murphy, “I’m thinking so far ahead in terms of a possibility of playing with my brother, hitting a home run and rounding second and smiling at him while he’s at shortstop. That is something I smile about going to bed every single night.”

According to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic, Jacob also stated, “Recently, it hit me that my brother and I have an opportunity to play on the same field at a high level. Whether it’s big leagues, minor leagues — if you ask me, it’s going to be the big leagues at one point or another. Eventually, we’ll be on the same field. Maybe playing together, maybe playing against each other.”

Jacob is a top-of-the-line player coming out of Miami this year.

Now, he finally has that glaring opportunity to play alongside his older brother once again.

Where the Yankees Stand

With George Jr. on board, New York’s future looks incredibly bright. That is, if they retain the young star.

In recent weeks, the Yankees have been experiencing a brutal rough patch.

Having said that, they’re still second in the American League East at 52-42 overall.

The Rays continue leading the division at 55-37 overall.

New York is currently fifth in all of baseball, just behind the Atlanta Braves (54-39), Tampa Bay, the Milwaukee Brewers (59-35) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-34).

Up next for the Yankees will be their second clash against the Nationals on Saturday, July 11, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

New York clinched a tight 5-3 victory over Washington on Friday, and they’re looking to continue building that momentum.