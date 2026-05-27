Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Strong Gerrit Cole Message Before Royals Start

The New York Yankees have been waiting a long time to have Gerrit Cole back on a big league mound. Seventeen months away following Tommy John surgery. A season missed entirely.

Friday’s debut delivered. Now comes the second start.

Cole is scheduled to make his second start of the season Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, and manager Aaron Boone could not have been more encouraged by what he saw the first time around.

Boone Heaps Praise on Cole’s Return

Cole threw six shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in his season debut, handling every situation thrown at him with the composure of someone who had never been away. Boone spoke about it before Tuesday’s 15-1 blowout of the Royals, and his assessment went beyond just the numbers.

Boone pointed to Cole’s ability to navigate in-game situations against a Tampa Bay team that presents challenges with its speed and athleticism. After such a long absence, there were obvious areas where rust could have shown up.

Boone did not see it.

“Just build on that,” Boone said Tuesday. “I thought it was a great first go after 17 months of not being on a big league mound really.”

Boone said the six shutout innings mattered, but the way Cole handled the game stood out just as much.

“But I thought he managed the game really well,” Boone said. “Handled all the different game-like situations against a team like the Rays where the running game and their speed and athleticism is a factor. He controlled all those in-game situations with a pitch clock.”

Boone’s goal for Wednesday is straightforward. He wants Cole to build on that first outing and continue settling into the rhythm of pitching every fifth day. Cole threw 72 pitches against the Rays and is expected to have around 80 at his disposal this time around as he gradually increases his workload.

What Wednesday’s Start Looks Like for the Yankees

Cole will be starting on four days’ rest, having done so only once during his rehab assignment. The step up in preparation is a natural part of the buildup process, and Boone’s confidence in how Cole handled everything in his debut suggests the transition is going smoothly.

His final rehab start came on 84 pitches. The 72-pitch debut showed he did not need to push beyond what was comfortable to be effective. Wednesday will offer another opportunity to find that groove in a series where the Yankees have already asserted themselves.

New York hammered the Royals 15-1 on Tuesday, with Cam Schlittler delivering a solid six innings of his own. Schlittler acknowledged his stuff was not at its sharpest but said he “was able to put the team in position to win,” Schlittler said, the kind of professional approach that has defined this rotation’s mentality.

Stanton Injury Update

Giancarlo Stanton worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday before undergoing another round of imaging on his right calf. The results were not immediately available. He is hoping to be cleared to begin his running progression as he works his way back from the injury.

The Yankees sit at 33-22 and hold second place in the AL East. Getting Cole fully ramped up is one of the most important developments of their season, and Wednesday represents another step in that process.

Final Word for the Yankees

Cole looked like himself in his debut. Boone saw no rust. The Yankees saw their rotation getting whole again.

Wednesday is the next step.