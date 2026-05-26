Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Strong Anthony Volpe Message After Win Over Royals

The New York Yankees trailed the Kansas City Royals 3-2 heading into the ninth inning on Monday night. The road trip was off to a difficult start. The lineup needed someone to come through.

Anthony Volpe stepped in and delivered.

His two-run single to left field gave New York a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish, extending the Yankees’ winning streak over the Royals to 12 straight. Manager Aaron Boone was not surprised by what he saw.

Boone Praises Volpe’s Composure

Boone broke down the ninth-inning rally after the game, and his focus landed squarely on Volpe’s at-bat. With Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. having set the table with a hit and a double respectively, Volpe came to the plate with runners on second and third and the game on the line.

He fell behind in the count. Two strikes. The situation demanded patience and discipline.

“No panic there with two strikes,” Boone said. “He doesn’t chase a pitch to net him another opportunity and gets one elevated enough.”

It was the kind of at-bat that separates clutch hitters from everyone else. Volpe did not expand the zone. He did not chase. He waited for his pitch and made the most of it.

What It Meant for Volpe

The hit carried extra significance given the context of Volpe’s season. He has been working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery and had been eased back into the lineup on this road trip, with Boone indicating before the Kansas City series that he expected Volpe to play a significant role.

Volpe delivered immediately. His composure in the biggest moment of the night reflected someone who had been grinding to get back on the field and was not going to waste the opportunity.

“It just felt great to contribute and help the team win,” Volpe said after the game, a straightforward reflection from a player who had been working toward exactly this kind of moment.

Will Warren was solid over six innings, allowing two runs. Tim Hill earned the win and David Bednar closed it out for his 12th save of the season. New York improved to 32-22 and held second place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

What It Means for the Yankees

The win was more than a ninth-inning comeback. It was a statement about what this lineup can do when it needs to. Aaron Judge did not factor heavily in the scoring, but the Yankees found a way regardless.

Volpe’s return adds genuine depth to an infield that has been navigating his absence. Boone’s confidence in him was clear from the moment he penciled his name into the lineup. Monday night justified that confidence.

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone watched Volpe grind through that at-bat and saw exactly what he expected. No panic. No chase. Just a professional approach in a big moment.

The road trip is off to the right start. Volpe is back contributing. That matters for a Yankees team trying to build momentum.