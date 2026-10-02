Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Shares Honest Thoughts on Starting ALDS Game 1 vs. Rays

The irony behind Gerrit Cole starting Game 1 for the New York Yankees in the ALDS is palpable.

His last start took place on Sept. 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays, whom he is now facing once again in the best-of-five series.

During his latest media appearance, Cole weighed in on the Yankees’ decision.

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Opens Up About Starting Game 1 of ALDS

Per YES Network, the 36-year-old right-hander is taking time to reflect on his journey here and feels grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s incredibly special, and considering coming back from surgery, I mean, there’s not much more I could ask for,” Cole stated. “I feel tremendously blessed; I feel that the people in the clubhouse that have contributed to the success this year deserve a lot of the credit. It’s been a team effort overall, so I’m excited to go out and compete again, having missed last year, excited on the heels of executing a great regular season coming off of surgery, and giving ourselves a chance to be in this position, which is what our focus was at the beginning of the season.”

During the regular season, Cole had posted a 3.61 ERA and 131 strikeouts across 127.0 innings of work through 22 starts. He walked 25 batters.

Game 1 will mark his first postseason appearance this year.

He is now on the tail end of his 13th season playing Major League Baseball.

His first five years were spent with the Pittsburgh Pirates, followed by a two-year stint with the Houston Astros.

Cole has now been with New York’s franchise for six seasons.

Where the Yankees Stand Heading Into Long-Awaited ALDS

When the Yankees wrapped up their regular season, they were riding a 93-68 overall record.

They fell behind the Rays (98-64) in the American League East, but edged out the Boston Red Sox (87-75), the Baltimore Orioles (79-82) and the Toronto Blue Jays (79-83).

Then, New York eliminated the Red Sox from the postseason after winning Games 1 and 2 of the Wild Card Series.

Looking ahead to their upcoming set against Tampa Bay, fans should expect a grueling battle.

The Rays have been incredibly dominant throughout their 2026 campaign, but it’s worth pointing out that the Yankees won their last four-game series against Tampa Bay 3-1.

New York undoubtedly has the potential, but that doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed a victory this time around; it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort.

The first game is scheduled for tomorrow, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This is a road trip for the Yankees, with the matchups being held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay holds an automatic edge over New York, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.