MLB World Erupts As Yankees Advance to ALDS After Beating Red Sox

The New York Yankees are playing as a World Series-caliber team right now.

With their latest victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, the Yankees are now advancing to the ALDS, where they’ll face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following this critical matchup, social media exploded with reactions from fans and analysts.

MLB World Erupts As Yankees Advance to ALDS

Here’s what people have been saying on X, formerly Twitter:

@JakeAsman: “Obviously the Yankees would’ve preferred the bye, but the Wild Card round might end up being a blessing in disguise. They saved all their high leverage arms, the young guys got valuable playoff experience, and the offense still exploded without Judge. This team should come out of the series sharper and more confident going to Tampa. Also, [expletive] Boston.”

@BenVerlander: “What a series for the Yankees. The Red Sox were a good baseball team for 1 month this year. Everything being said about them before remains true. It’s an embarrassment how they’ve been operating for about a decade now. It’s unacceptable. What an embarrassing showing.”

@RyanGarciaMLB: “I am so shocked that the Yankees just dogwalked that pitching staff. Just wow.”

@Chris_NYY28: “The Yankees can win the World Series. They’re capable of winning the whole thing. The youthful exuberance of Lombard, Jones, Rice, and Schlittler is evident. The addition of Garcia has been huge. They seem to have found the right mix of players.”

@DanAlanRourke: “Simply a magnificent start to the postseason for the 2026 Yankees. Much more to do. Bring on the ALDS.”

@BNightengale: “The New York Yankees sweep the Boston Red Sox out of the Bronx in humiliating fashion. They outscored the Red Sox 18-2 in the wild-card series. They are off to Tampa Bay for a best-of-five AL Division Series beginning Saturday.”

Yankees To Face the Rays in ALDS

Tampa Bay has long led the AL East. They finished the regular season 98-64.

New York will soon head to Tropicana Field in Florida, where they’ll be hosted by the Rays for a best-of-five series.

Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

With Tampa Bay having home-field advantage, it already has a leg up in the matchup.

Aaron Judge’s status in the lineup remains unclear, but so far, the Yankees have been faring quite well in his absence. Of course, having him on board would simply add to New York’s already imposing depth.

This is stacking up to be a hard-fought matchup between the two organizations.