Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Season Debut

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 4-2.

Despite the loss, Gerrit Cole had an excellent 2026 season debut.

The 35-year-old went 6.0 innings, allowing just two hits (and no runs).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “And to think, the initial plan was for Gerrit Cole to still be in the Minors tonight. Six scoreless innings vs. the Rays. He has looked terrific in his return.”

Gerrit Cole Sends Out Viral Instagram Post

Following the game, Cole made a post to Instagram that had over 13,000 likes in two hours.

Cole wrote: “Good to be back! Thanks for all the support along the way.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@couragejd: “Welcome back, king. We’ve missed you!”

Talkin Yanks: “Welcome back goat”

@everythingnyyankees: “I love you Gerrit Cole”

@zain24malik: “Don’t ever leave us again Gerrit”

Cole had been out since the 2024 season.

He finished that year with an 8-5 record and 3.41 ERA in 17 games.

The Yankees also made the World Series.

Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports wrote: “Really can’t draw up a better first start back from Gerrit Cole. Some nerves early with location and then totally settled in. Quick innings pounding the zone and a lot of soft contact. Welcome back 45”

Cole’s Career

Cole was the first pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following the Pirates, Cole pitched two seasons for the Houston Astros (before joining the Yankees).

Over 318 career games, he has gone 153-80 with a 3.17 ERA.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently 30-22 in 52 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Over last ten games, they have gone 4-6.

On Sunday, the Yankees and Rays will finish their series (after Saturday’s game was rescheduled).