New York Yankees Get Big Injury Update On 6-Year Player During Tigers Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees began a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 7-3.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Final: Tigers 7, Yankees 3 Casey Mize was dominant over seven innings. The Yankees have lost five straight games. They’ve gone four straight games with three or fewer hits. That’s the longest streak in team history and the longest in MLB since 2010, according to @ESPNInsights.”

New York Yankees Get Big Injury Update

Ahead of Monday’s game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reported the latest on a lot of their injured players.

One of those players she mentioned was Clarke Schmidt.

He has yet to appear in a game this season.

Marakovits: “Clarke Schmidt will throw a live session on Wednesday. That’ll be the first time he is facing batters since undergoing Tommy John surgery, so that’s a significant step in his rehab process.”

Schmidt is coming off a season where he went 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 games.

Looking At Schmidt

Schmidt was the 16th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of South Carolina.

The 30-year-old has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Over 97 career games, Schmidt has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA.

There is no question that he would be an excellent addition to the team when he returns.

According to MLB.com, Schmidt could come back in August.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-36 record in 84 games.

They are just 2-8 over their last ten games (and 22-16 in 38 games at home in the Bronx).