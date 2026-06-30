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New York Yankees Get Big Injury Update On 6-Year Player During Tigers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Padres won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees began a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 7-3.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Final: Tigers 7, Yankees 3 Casey Mize was dominant over seven innings. The Yankees have lost five straight games. They’ve gone four straight games with three or fewer hits. That’s the longest streak in team history and the longest in MLB since 2010, according to @ESPNInsights.”

New York Yankees Get Big Injury Update

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 23, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reported the latest on a lot of their injured players.

One of those players she mentioned was Clarke Schmidt.

He has yet to appear in a game this season.

Marakovits: “Clarke Schmidt will throw a live session on Wednesday. That’ll be the first time he is facing batters since undergoing Tommy John surgery, so that’s a significant step in his rehab process.”

Schmidt is coming off a season where he went 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 games.

Looking At Schmidt

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Schmidt was the 16th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of South Carolina.

The 30-year-old has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Over 97 career games, Schmidt has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA.

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees relieves Clarke Schmidt #36 in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

There is no question that he would be an excellent addition to the team when he returns.

According to MLB.com, Schmidt could come back in August.

Yankees Right Now

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees walks off after being removed from the game by Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-36 record in 84 games.

They are just 2-8 over their last ten games (and 22-16 in 38 games at home in the Bronx).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Big Injury Update On 6-Year Player During Tigers Series

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