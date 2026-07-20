New York Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Harsh Truth Amid Aaron Judge Situation

On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

That said, the Yankees won the most recent game by a score of 2-1 to avoid a sweep.

New York Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Harsh Truth

The Yankees continue to play without their best player (Aaron Judge).

He has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Underwent re-imaging July 15, which showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Has been performing mostly lower-body exercises since last playing May 31. Initially placed on 10-day IL June 5, retroactive to June 2.”

Recently, Joel Sherman of The New York Post (via Pinstripe Post with Joel Sherman) spoke about Judge and the Yankees.

Sherman: “If Aaron Judge does not come back and come back well, the Yankees are not winning a World Series… They could have the greatest deadline in the history of baseball… They need Aaron Judge.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with New York).

Before getting hurt, the three-time MVP had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Joel Sherman is correct based on the roster at hand. Ronald Acuna Jr didn’t come back at any point. Braves win the 2021 World Series trading for Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler, and Joc Pederson. What’s the difference? Mentality of excuse making.”

@DanThemiizzan: “That’s correct and it’s all on Brian Cashman terrible roster construction”

@Apex_Calibre: “We don’t win with Judge either Joel”

Yankees Ahead Of Pirates

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 55-44 record in 99 games.

They are currently 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.