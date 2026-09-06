New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News Before Padres Series Finale

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.
The Padres won the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday. The Yankees won the second game of the series 5-1 on Saturday. The finale is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Before Sunday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a major update on injured star Giancarlo Stanton.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton News
Via the New York Daily News Sports’ Garry Phillips on X: Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t been ruled out for the season. “He’s been hitting, so we’ll see.” #Yankees
Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain. He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.
The Yankees transferred Stanton to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 25. He will still be eligible to return later this season.
Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.
Is There Room For Giancarlo Stanton in the Yankees’ Lineup?
At this point, it may not be worth it for the Yankees to have Stanton return if he isn’t 100% healthy. Once Judge returns, the Yankees’ lineup will be full of stars.
However, with Trent Grisham’s recent injury, one more injury to a Yankees position player could create the need for another bat for New York.
It’s doubtful Stanton could be much help in the outfield if he returns later this season. If he surprisingly comes back, it’d likely be as a DH.
However, Ben Rice has been the Yankees’ primary DH, and he is performing to well to be taken out of the lineup. An injury to Rice, Luis Garcia Jr. or Paul Goldschmidt likely would open a path for Stanton to receive regular playing time with the Yankees if can return this year. Otherwise, he could be a bench back for New York in late September and/or the postseason.
New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News Before Padres Series Finale