New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News Before Padres Series Finale

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

The Padres won the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday. The Yankees won the second game of the series 5-1 on Saturday. The finale is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a major update on injured star Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton News

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Via the New York Daily News Sports’ Garry Phillips on X: Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t been ruled out for the season. “He’s been hitting, so we’ll see.” #Yankees

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain. He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

Getty BOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Yankees transferred Stanton to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 25. He will still be eligible to return later this season.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees runs to first after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Is There Room For Giancarlo Stanton in the Yankees’ Lineup?

At this point, it may not be worth it for the Yankees to have Stanton return if he isn’t 100% healthy. Once Judge returns, the Yankees’ lineup will be full of stars.

However, with Trent Grisham’s recent injury, one more injury to a Yankees position player could create the need for another bat for New York.

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after he hit a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s doubtful Stanton could be much help in the outfield if he returns later this season. If he surprisingly comes back, it’d likely be as a DH.

However, Ben Rice has been the Yankees’ primary DH, and he is performing to well to be taken out of the lineup. An injury to Rice, Luis Garcia Jr. or Paul Goldschmidt likely would open a path for Stanton to receive regular playing time with the Yankees if can return this year. Otherwise, he could be a bench back for New York in late September and/or the postseason.