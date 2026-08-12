Joe Girardi Reacts To New York Yankees Trading For Two Sluggers

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 4-1.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees win 4-1 over the Mariners. Yankees are now 67-52 on the season. Red Sox lost earlier, so the Yankees are 3 up over them for the top WC spot. Tampa winning early over the A’s.”

Joe Girardi Reacts To Yankees Trades

Earlier this month, the Yankees made two notable trades for Heliot Ramos and Luis García Jr.

On Tuesday, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked about the trades (via YES Network).

Question: “At the trade deadline, Joe, the Yankees made some additions. When you look at adding Heliot Ramos and Luis Garcia Jr., bringing up George Lombard Jr., then potentially getting Judge, Stanton, and Bellinger back down the stretch. Just overall in a situation with everyone healthy, what did those additions mean for Aaron Boone to have at his disposal as the season winds down?”

Girardi: “I think it allows him to platoon more and get more favorable matchups. I think the bench will be much better when everyone gets back. It’s a much deeper team, and that’s important in the month of October because you’re going to have really tough matchups. It’s going to be really good pitching, and whenever you can get a platoon advantage or an advantage as a pinch hitter, it’s helpful to your club. Runs are tough to come by.”

Looking At Garcia Jr.:

Garcia Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals.

He is batting .282 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs in 110 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Looking At Ramos

Ramos is batting .252 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 80 games.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants (and made the 2024 MLB All-Star Game).

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and New York Yankees completed a trade today with LHP Henry Lalane and IF Kaeden Kent joining the Giants in exchange for OF Heliot Ramos.”