Yankees Fan Favorite Predicted to Depart in Free Agency for $36 Million

The New York Yankees didn’t present a qualifying offer to tenured two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres in free agency. Torres, one of the top offensive second basemans in Major League Baseball, will now hit the open market with an opportunity to get paid.

While he should have multiple teams interested in signing him, a reunion with the Yankees is always possible until he decides to play elsewhere. Regarding his suitors, Will Laws of Sports Illustrated predicted Torres would sign with the Seattle Mariners.

“Torres’s production at the plate has taken a step back since he hit a combined 49 homers from 2022 to ‘23, but he still put up an above-average slash line this season and has proven to be durable.” Laws wrote on November 5. “At just 28 and in a weak free agent year for second basemen, he should have plenty of suitors despite not being extended a qualifying offer by the Yankees.”

Torres’ Contract Prediction

The qualifying offer is for one year, $21.05 million. If the New York Yankees had offered Torres a QO, there was a good chance he would’ve accepted it.

However, this also allows the slugger to get a longer-term deal, even if it’s only by an extra season or two.

In MLB Trade Rumors contract prediction, they wrote that Torres would land a two-year, $36 million deal. Two of the four MLB Trade Rumors writers also predicted that Torres would sign with the Seattle Mariners.

“Torres has been a high-profile name for years. He was a top prospect in the Cubs’ system when the Yankees landed him as part of the return for Aroldis Chapman. Torres debuted as a 21-year-old in 2018 and turned in an All-Star season,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote on November 4. “He followed up with a 38-homer showing in the juiced ball campaign in 2019. Torres looked like one of the most impactful middle infielders in the game.

“He hasn’t maintained that level, though he remains a good hitter. Torres topped 20 homers in both 2022-23. The Yankees had long since moved him off shortstop, but he’s one of the sport’s better offensive second basemen. Had he turned in another 25-homer showing in his walk year, he’d likely have been looking at a four- or five-year contract.”

What the Yankees Could Do at Second Base

Losing Torres wouldn’t be an easy fix for the New York Yankees. Their infield already had their struggles, so this could become a potential issue.

However, considering they need the funds to pay Juan Soto, Torres could be the odd man out.

Luckily, the Yankees could slide Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second base, as the left-handed slugger was a middle infielder for much of his career.

Phillip Martinez of SNY believes the Yankees trading for Chisholm during the deadline allows them to move on from Torres, highlighting his previous stops at the position.

“The Yankees have plenty of second base backup options if Torres leaves. They traded for Jazz Chisholm Jr., who became their everyday third baseman and did a great job considering he had never played at the hot corner in his professional career,” Martinez wrote on November 5. “However, Chisholm’s natural position is in the middle infield, where he started in his first two seasons in the majors before the Miami Marlins converted him to an outfielder.”