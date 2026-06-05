Yankees GM Explains How Aaron Judge Injury Escalated After IL Placement

It’s been a chaotic week for the New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman. Aaron Judge missed the entire Guardians series, leaving the organization scrambling for a proper diagnosis on their MVP candidate.

Ultimately, Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right rib cage and will be out for the next four to six weeks. The Yankees superstar believes the injury started when he dove for a ball in Houston, something Cashman pushed back on in his press conference with the media.

“I think speculatively that was a traumatic play, but none of the shared feelings from the player at that time leveled up to anything. In terms of us having any action items to deal with really didn’t occur until after the [Athletics] series.”

Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge’s Injury Situation

Following their series win over the Athletics, Judge complained about his right shoulder to assistant athletic trainer Mike Schuk. Schuk then relayed the news to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

“I got a call, and I was caught off guard by the call, on the off-day by Mike Schuk,” said Yankees GM Brian Cashman. “After he had a conversation on that day with Judgie saying, ‘We’re going to do some imaging, he’s complaining about his shoulder, and we should get this thing checked out now.’ Prior to that, it wasn’t on anyone’s radar.”

In the immediate aftermath of Judge’s exclusion from the lineup and an injury situation that took drastic turns with each update, the club was hoping for a solution. Subsequent imaging revealed a bone bruise and edema near the star slugger’s right rib cage, prompting the Yankees to consult thoracic outlet syndrome specialist Dr. Gregory Pearl before ultimately diagnosing a stress fracture.

“I think based on the doctors’ involvement, and I’m talking the collective doctors, the trainers’ involvement, the player’s involvement, all of this information put together, the puzzle pieces added to it, was probably something that in the course of time had led to a stress fracture. A culmination of things, rather than one episode of something.”

Brian Cashman on How Yankees Will Proceed Without Aaron Judge

The Yankees will be without their perennial MVP candidate for the next four to six weeks. That will add some pressure to a team fighting hard for an American League East title. New York is just half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead entering play on June 5.

“That’s part of the game,” said general manager Brian Cashman. “Players, unfortunately, are available or unavailable for periods of time. Some are better than others. Obviously, he’s a significant player.

“But it takes a team, we have a lot of different guys that have to step up. Some will get new opportunities to show what they got.”

Spencer Jones will be one of the many players the Yankees will turn to during Judge’s absence. The top prospect was recalled as the corresponding move to Judge going on the injured list.

The Yankees will need contributions from all over their roster, though they remain one of baseball’s most complete teams. Entering play on June 5, New York ranked second in MLB in wRC+ (114) and fifth in runs scored per game (5.08). They also boast arguably the best starting rotation, which has contributed to them surrendering the fourth-fewest runs per game (3.58).

“We got a good club, regardless, but it’s not as good without Aaron Judge. But still good enough. So, just weather the storm, like you always do.”

The next four to six weeks could determine how serious the Yankees are as World Series contenders.